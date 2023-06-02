Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Diamyd Medical AB (307/23)

With effect from June 05, 2023, the subscription rights in Diamyd Medical AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 13, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: DMYD TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020355691 Order book ID: 294376 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 05, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Diamyd Medical AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including July 04, 2023. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: DMYD BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020355709 Order book ID: 294375 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB