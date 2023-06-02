Anzeige
Freitag, 02.06.2023
Heute letzte Chance vor großer Meldung? – Vom Pennystock zur Nasdaq-Perle?
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Diamyd Medical AB (307/23)

With effect from June 05, 2023, the subscription rights in Diamyd Medical AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including June 13, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   DMYD TR B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020355691              
Order book ID:  294376                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from June 05, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Diamyd Medical
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and
including July 04, 2023. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   DMYD BTA B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020355709              
Order book ID:  294375                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
