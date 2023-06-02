REC Group: REC at Intersolar Europe 2023: new location, new booth design, new product in the pipeline, new installer benefits

MUNICH, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --REC Group, an international pioneering solar energy company, is excited to announce its participation in Intersolar Europe 2023. At the event, set to take place from June 14 to June 16, 2023 in Munich, REC will showcase its latest innovations, new services for installers and industry insights at booth A2.460 - including a sneak peek of an upcoming product.

New location, new booth design

At this year's Intersolar Europe, REC will present itself in a new design and in a new location. The fresh booth design reflects REC's mission to empower people and drive energy transitions, ultimately contributing to environmental protection. As the solar industry continues to grow in importance, REC recognizes its responsibility to promote sustainability. REC has been at the forefront of combining high-efficiency innovations with sustainable manufacturing practices for over 25 years. At the booth, visitors can learn about how to responsibly choose solar panels and how REC integrates energy, water and waste savings into its operations through innovative practices.

REC's passion for innovation

Innovation is deeply rooted in REC's DNA. As global energy transitions gain momentum, REC believes that bold technological leaps are vital. Visitors to the booth will have the opportunity to experience REC's latest innovations, with a special focus on the REC Alpha Pure-R, featuring large G12 HJT cells in a compact panel size for residential installations. With an impressive power output of up to 430 Wp in less than two square meters, the REC Alpha Pure-R strikes the perfect balance in terms of power, size, weight and handling.

Additionally, attendees can learn more about the AMI technology, a crucial enabler to overcome the challenge for combining large G12 wafers with REC's Alpha HJT technology. The Alpha Pure-R exemplifies REC's mastery of HJT technology and its commitment to pushing the boundaries of efficiency. Driven by its passion for innovation, visitors to REC's booth will have the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the company's next HJT product innovation in the pipeline. Additionally, REC will showcase their REC Alpha Pure and REC TwinPeak 5 panels.

"We at REC believe that HJT technology holds immense potential for efficiency growth and is the best option for future developments like tandem structures. REC's latest panel innovation, building on the award-winning REC Alpha Pure Series, reaffirms our commitment to technological advancements and sustainable practices in the solar industry," says Cemil Seber, Vice President Global Marketing, Product Management & Corporate Strategy at REC Group. The lead-free and RoHS compliant Alpha Pure Series was honored with the prestigious 2022 Intersolar Award. Remarkably, REC stands out as the only solar panel manufacturer in the market to have received this award three times.

New installer benefits

Aligned with its mantra "Solar's Most Trusted", REC remains dedicated to its partners and installers, fostering mutual growth. Through its Installer Program, REC offers various services to support REC Certified Solar Professionals (RCSPs). At the booth's new Installer Corner, RCSPs can explore REC's dedicated assistance, such as the REC ProPortal and REC ProPage. These tools enable RCSPs to quickly and easily create dynamic online webpages to promote their business with REC. RCSPs can also engage with REC through the REC Social Wall, showcasing their highlights of REC Alpha installations.

REC's popular happy hour

REC's popular happy hour will take place on the first day of the event, Wednesday, June 14, at 4:00 pm, at booth A2.460. Attendees can enjoy refreshments while networking and discussing REC's innovations - and witness the future of solar energy firsthand.

Further information on REC at Intersolar Europe: www.recgroup.site/rec-at-intersolar-2023

For media inquiries please contact:

Agnieszka Schulze

Head of Global PR, REC Group

Tel.: +49 89 4 42 38 59 39

E-mail: agnieszka.schulze@recgroup.com

REC Solar EMEA GmbH

Balanstr. 71a

81541 Munich, Germany

Managing Director: Cemil Seber

Court of Registration: Munich HRB 180306

VAT ID-No: DE266243545

About REC Group:

REC Group is an international pioneering solar energy company dedicated to empowering consumers with clean, affordable solar power through high-quality solar panels with a leading power density. As Solar's Most Trusted, REC is known for its patented innovations and multiple award-winning products with reliable long-term performance. The cornerstone for REC's strong reliability is advanced and highly efficient manufacturing using Industry 4.0 practices. Founded in 1996 in Norway, REC has always been committed to a low carbon footprint in its solar materials and panels. REC is headquartered in Norway with operational headquarters in Singapore and regional hubs in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. As of December 2021, REC is part of Reliance Industries Limited, India's largest private sector company with revenues of USD 104.6 billion.

Find out more at recgroup.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2091798/REC_booth_design.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1656574/REC_Group_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rec-at-intersolar-europe-2023-new-location-new-booth-design-new-product-in-the-pipeline-new-installer-benefits-301841151.html