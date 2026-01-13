E.C.D. Automotive Design: ECD Automotive Design Introduces the Heritage Product Line

A Return to the Defender, Exactly as It Was Meant to Be





KISSIMMEE, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Automotive Design, the world's largest Land Rover and Jaguar restoration company known for its bespoke Defenders, Range Rovers, Jaguar E-Types, Ford Mustangs, Toyota FJs, and the ECDXCTC INEOS Grenadier and Defender II, proudly announces the launch of its new Heritage Product Line, a deeply authentic offering created for purists who believe the soul of the Land Rover Defender is found in its simplicity, mechanical honesty, and unrivaled sense of purpose. Priced from $159,995, the Heritage line is available in both Defender 90 and Defender 110 configurations, the Heritage line is a celebration of where the Defender began, and why it still matters today.

At the heart of every Heritage build is a rebuilt original TD5 diesel engine, producing 122 horsepower and paired with a five-speed manual transmission and a fully rebuilt original transfer case. Full-time four-wheel drive, rebuilt original axles, stock suspension, and OEM braking systems ensure these Defenders drive the way they were always intended, thoughtfully engineered and a true reward sitting behind the wheel.

"This line exists because not everyone wants modern excess," said Scott Wallace, CEO of ECD Automotive Design. "The Heritage Product Line is about preserving the Defender's original character, the sound, the feel, the rhythm of driving something honest. It's a return to purpose versus a reinterpretation."

Mechanically refreshed from the ground up, each Heritage Defender features new OEM fuel systems, aluminum cooling with electronic fans, stainless steel exhausts, and brand-new Land Rover fuel tanks, delivering reliability without altering the vehicle's original DNA.

Visually, the Heritage line stays true to classic Land Rover form. Finished in traditional Land Rover colors in gloss, each build rides on 16-inch Wolf heavy-duty steel wheels wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain or Michelin Defender Road tires. Slimline bumpers, OEM hardware, classic grilles and headlamp surrounds, folding steps, and ECD black checker plates complete a silhouette that feels instantly familiar, and increasingly rare.

The inside of every Heritage build is designed with traditional intention. A classic TD5 dashboard, Momo Prototipo steering wheel, black vinyl seating, raptor-lined floors, and heavy-duty rubber matting reinforce the vehicle's utility-first roots. Seating layouts honor original use cases, with the Defender 110 offering a nine-seat configuration and the Defender 90 configured for six, both designed for real-world functionality.

Modern conveniences are subtle and purposeful: under-dash air conditioning, Bluetooth audio through a Pioneer sound system, USB charging ports, LED lighting, remote central locking, and front power windows, all included without disrupting the analog driving experience. For those who do want a modern touch, ECD's Heritage line does include upgrade options such as the exclusive Chelsea Truck Co. wide-body kit, a Kahn Crosshair Exhaust, or an X-Lander Kit with light surround.

The Heritage Product Line is beyond nostalgia for nostalgia's sake. It's about preserving something real in a world that has moved on too quickly. These Defenders don't chase trends. They honor tradition.

With the Heritage Product Line, ECD Automotive Design reaffirms its belief that the most meaningful vehicles are defined by intention, durability, and the freedom to drive something that still feels alive.

For more information on the ECD Heritage Product Line or to reserve a Defender 90 or 110, visit https://ecdautodesign.com/heritage-station-wagon or schedule a consultation with ECD Automotive Design.

ECD Heritage Base Specifications

Model - Defender 90/Defender 110

Body Style - Hard Top/Soft Top

Engine - TD5 Manual - 5 Speed or upgrade to 2.3 Ford EcoBoost - Automatic

Exhaust - Standard Performance Exhaust or upgrade to Milltek GT90 Cerakote Tips/Kahn Crosshair Exhaust

Suspension - Standard Setup or upgrade to Heavy Duty Suspension Kit

Exterior Color - 15 Land Rover Original colors Or Upgrade To Ctc Colors

Tires - Michelin Defender - Road Tire/Pirelli Scorpion - All Terrain

Grille - OEM Grille or upgrade to Heritage Grille/X-Lander Kit + Light Surround

Bumper - OEM DRL Front Bumper or upgrade to ARB Winch Bumper

Materials - Black Vinyl Or Upgrade To Comfort Leather Interior available in six striking colors: Tan, Orange, Black, Red, Pink, or Blue.

Stitch Style - Black Vertical Or Upgrade To 3d Modular/Diamond/Square stitch

Steering Wheel -Momo Prototipo Or Upgrade To Billet Steering Wheel

Seat Layout - D90 - 6-Seat Utility Layout or D110 - 9-Seat Utility Layout

Wheels - Wolf Steel - 16"/Caradoc - 18"/Kahn 1983 - 18"/Kahn Mondial Retro - 20"

Additional upgrade options - Dual rear entertainment screens and USB connectivity, Infinity Audio system upgrade, Radio options featuring car play and floating display, Wheel Arches, Wheel Covers, Full-Length Tubular side steps, Dual Roof Light, Four Point Roll-Cage, and CNC Hinge with Handles Set.

About ECD Automotive Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Series, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, Ford Mustang, Toyota FJ, the ECDxCTC INEOS Grenadier and Defender II and highly specialized vehicles from its Boutique Studio. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence ("ASE") craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British "gear heads' whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD's global headquarters is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida, that is home to 95 talented and dedicated employees who hold a combined 80 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K., where its five employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com -

