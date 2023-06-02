Vancouver, Kelowna and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2023) - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering retail and luxury brand stocks releases a special news report on companies using celebrity brands for driving sales and marketing, featuring Southern ITS International, Inc.'s (OTC Pink: SITS) wholly owned subsidiary, Shibue Couture, Inc. (www.shibuecouture.com), Shibue Couture is an Urbandale, Iowa-based designer, manufacturer and seller of women's intimate apparel.

Betting on the fashion industry, Southern ITS International, Inc. (OTC Pink: SITS) acquired Shibue Couture, Inc., a California corporation. Their lead product is a strapless G String worn by well-known celebrity models.

From the news: Shibue Couture, Inc. is a Huntington Beach, California-based designer, manufacturer and seller of women's intimate apparel. It was formed in 2008 and is best known for its groundbreaking Shibue "No-Line" Strapless Panty, which has revolutionized both the fashion industry and solved the problem of visible panty-lines for everyday women.

The Shibue products are currently available in a number of nationwide retail stores and online. Southern ITS International, Inc. intends to capitalize on its newly established, but well-experienced marketing and Internet sales teams to promote the full Shibue product line to greatly increase the exposure and resulting sales of the Shibue products online.

Shibue Couture is currently selling its products on Amazon Prime.

From the news: Growth Goods Inc., of Waterloo, Iowa, a subsidiary of Southern ITS International, Inc., is the distribution company for Shibue with an 8,000-square-foot warehouse facility located in Urbandale, Iowa.

Continued: Abbey Sires has been elected as President of Shibue Couture, Inc. Ms. Sires thanks CR Fashion Book Magazine for their mention of Shibue's Strapless Panty worn by models in its September 2022 issue. We look forward to continuing growth in this segment of our market.

It's never a sure thing betting on celebrities, consumers do have a love affair with celebrities that still thrives on social media.

