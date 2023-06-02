Pop LLC: Set to Disrupt SocialFi, Pop Unveils Groundbreaking Token Economics Model by Prysm Group

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2023 / Pop's Web3 SocialFi Tokenomics is fortified by Prysm Group's renowned economic strategies and cutting-edge concepts, encompassing market design, contract theory, and incentive models. The partnership seeks to leverage Prysm Group's vast expertise in macroeconomics and microeconomics to establish a personalized and finetuned economic infrastructure that fosters long-term viability and progress.

Prysm Group, a leading economic consultancy in distributed ledger technology and decentralized finance, collaborates with Pop to establish a research-driven and consultative approach to token economic design. The partnership aims to develop a fully customized and sustainable token economic framework within Pop's SocialFi Web3 infrastructure. Applying advanced financial structures and forward-thinking economic models, Prysm Group's tokenomics expertise will enable Pop to benefit from scalable and sustainable token economics that empower creators and users with a myriad of utility and incentive mechanisms.

Pop, the pioneering social gateway to Web3, has set its sights on bringing the next billion users to the decentralized web by fostering a flourishing creator economy. To this end, Prysm Group has joined forces to undertake a comprehensive range of initiatives, including game token economics design, token value analysis, governance audit, stablecoin economic audit, NFT market sizing, and more. Through these endeavors, Pop aims to establish itself as the go-to platform for Web3 innovation and collaboration, enabling all stakeholders to reap the benefits of a thriving and sustainable creator economy.

Pop has unlocked the power of the creator and ownership economy by enabling all users on its platform to tokenize their invaluable time and unique creative innovation. Two native tokens underpin the Pop ecosystem. By harnessing the content and ownership economy, the platform empowers creators and users to assert ownership over their content, define their worth, and earn an equitable share of the profits. With its groundbreaking approach, Pop is set to revolutionize the Web3 landscape and usher in a new era of decentralized prosperity.

"We are a decentralized community of communities connecting individuals globally and enabling creators to pursue their ambitions. We are proud to establish a sustainable and scalable creator economy and wealth governance system in collaboration with Prysm, a leading industry institution. With Prysm's expertise, Pop has introduced a range of capabilities, including an NFT marketplace, soulbond tokens, and creator studio, all supported by a sustainable tokenomics model developed by Prysm." said Michael Shen, Pop CEO.

Prysm Group, founded by two accomplished economists, Dr. Stephanie Hurder and Dr. Cathy Barrera, is committed to creating sustainable token economics to ensure the long-term viability of their partner projects. With research as its cornerstone, the firm's founders hold PhDs in Business Economics from Harvard University and are academic advisors to the World Economic Forum.

The founders are joined by a team of qualified professionals and academics, including Senior Advisor Prof. Oliver Hart, the Andrew E. Furer Professor of Economics at Harvard University, and a co-recipient of the 2016 Nobel Prize in Economics.

"Prysm Group's ability to draw expertise from a vast network of senior academic and tech advisors enables us to provide a unique set of insight to our clients," said Dr. Cathy Barrera‍, Partner and Founding Economist, Prysm Group

Prysm Group's proven track record and direct involvement with prominent projects such as Polkadot, Pantera, CoinDesk, The Graph, Blockstack, Ripple, Amazon, IBM, and Cardano serve as a resounding endorsement of Pop platform's prospects. With Prysm Group's unwavering support, Pop is poised for success in the Web3 ecosystem, leveraging the latest technological innovations and economic models to drive sustainable growth and prosperity. Through its partnership with Prysm, Pop is poised to benefit from the firm's innovative solutions and wealth of expertise.

About Pop

Pop, the ultimate gateway to Web3, envisions bringing the next billion users to Web3 by building a thriving creator economy where everyone can benefit and contribute to a sustainable social ecosystem. With the ability to leverage content and ownership economy by gaining value in return for the value contributed to the ecosystem, Pop empowers creators and users to own their content, define their value, and earn a fair share of the profits. Pop brings perks of blockchain technology such as ownership, anonymity, transparency, and accountability by bridging the gap between traditional internet and Web3. Receiving Unique Personalized Identifier in the form of an exclusive and stylish NFT, the Pop incentivizes users to engage with content, and unlock earning potential, creating a mutually beneficial relationship between creators and users.

https://www.popsocial.io/

About Prysm Group

Prysm Group is a blockchain economics and governance design firm led by Harvard-trained PhD-level economists. Prysm Group's areas of expertise include incentive design, token economics, monetization, and governance design. Prysm Group clients include Fortune 500 companies, Big 4 auditing firms, and crypto-native projects that have achieved over $200B in token market capitalization.

https://www.prysmgroup.io/

Media Contact

Organization: Pop LLC

Contact Person: Vugar Adigozalov

Website: https://popsocial.io

Email: va@popsocial.io

City: London

Country: United Kingdom

PR Contact

King Newswire

Support@kingnewswire.com

SOURCE: Pop LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/758868/Set-to-Disrupt-SocialFi-Pop-Unveils-Groundbreaking-Token-Economics-Model-by-Prysm-Group