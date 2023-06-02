Anzeige
Freitag, 02.06.2023
Heute letzte Chance vor großer Meldung? – Vom Pennystock zur Nasdaq-Perle?
WKN: A19EWG | ISIN: XS1582205040 | Ticker-Symbol:
02.06.2023 | 15:34
Statkraft AS successfully places EUR 500 million green bond

(Oslo, 2 June 2023) Today, Statkraft has issued a EUR 500 million senior bond under its EMTN (Euro Medium Term Note) programme. The bond matures in June 2033 and pays a fixed coupon of 3.500%. The transaction was substantially oversubscribed.

An equivalent amount to the net proceeds from the bond issue will be used to finance Eligible Projects as specified in Statkraft's Green Bond Framework. Barclays, BNP Paribas, SEB and SMBC acted as joint bookrunners on the bond issue.

Statkraft will apply for the bond to be listed on Euronext Dublin.

The EMTN Offering Circular and Green Finance Framework are available on Statkraft' s website:
https://www.statkraft.com/IR/funding/

For further information, please contact:

Funding Manager Andre Julin, tel.: +47 992 54 205
VP Group Treasury Stephan Skaane, tel.: +47 905 13 652


