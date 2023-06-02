HARMAN and JBL Event in China Honors Teamwork and Collaboration

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2023 / HARMAN



HARMAN and JBL have always been known for delivering one-of-a-kind consumer experiences around the globe, thanks in part to our continued collaboration with our partners and customers. For over 75 years, JBL has been the source of some of the most iconic moments in sound. HARMAN and JBL believe in making every moment, big or small, off the charts and have long been the go-to source for incredible sound.

Recently, our team members celebrated our continued successes with our consumer and professional audio partners in Shanghai during a riverboat cruise that ended with a traditional Dragon Dance and tour of the new Billboard Live venue.

HARMAN is committed to be a best-in-class employer by delivering innovative products and experiences for our customers. One of the ways we do this is through our focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, which creates a stronger and more collaborative cultural environment.

At HARMAN, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) are built into our core values, driven from the top, and embedded within our day-to-day operations and culture. People from a wide range of backgrounds, perspectives and life experiences choose to work with us, and we truly believe that diversity spurs creative thinking and innovative results. When people have a sense of community within the workplace that supports, respects, appreciates, and empowers - it sparks new ideas and advances our efforts to create an inclusive environment.

