Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX:TYCB), the holding company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Highlights of the Company's financial results are noted below.

Quarterly net income increased 45.4% to $3.33 million for the 1 st quarter of 2023 as compared to the 1 st quarter of 2022 and increased 7.7% compared to the 4 th quarter of 2022.

quarter of 2023 as compared to the 1 quarter of 2022 and increased 7.7% compared to the 4 quarter of 2022. Net interest income increased by $2.1 million, or 40.6%, in the 1 st quarter of 2023 as compared to the same quarter in 2022.

quarter of 2023 as compared to the same quarter in 2022. Net interest margin increased to 3.51% in the first quarter of 2023, as compared to 2.50% in the 1 st quarter of 2022 and 3.44% in 4 th quarter of 2022.

quarter of 2022 and 3.44% in 4 quarter of 2022. Organic loan growth continued in the 1 st quarter of 2023 with loans growing $33.6 million, or 6.5%, since December 31, 2022. Loans have increased $82.2 million, or 17.7%, in the twelve months ended March 31, 2023.

quarter of 2023 with loans growing $33.6 million, or 6.5%, since December 31, 2022. Loans have increased $82.2 million, or 17.7%, in the twelve months ended March 31, 2023. Following several years of significant growth, deposits decreased by $17.7 million or 2.2% in the previous 12 months which resulted in total assets decreasing by $14.7 million, or 1.6% since March 31, 2022.

Deposits decreased by $20.2 million or 2.5% since December 31, 2022 as a result of seasonal deposit decreases and outflows of other deposits that are earning higher interest rates currently offered by short term government bond investments. The Company did not experience any significant outflow of uninsured deposits during the 1 st quarter of 2023.

quarter of 2023. On-balance sheet liquidity, as measured by cash and unencumbered available for sale debt securities, remains strong as of March 31, 2023 and equaled 30.3% of total deposits.

Noncore funding sources including Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings, brokered deposits, and the recently created Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program were not utilized in the 1 st quarter of 2023.

quarter of 2023. On January 1, 2023 the Company adopted the current expected credit losses ("CECL") model pursuant to ASU 2016-13 which resulted in an increase in the Allowance for Credit Losses of $826 thousand and a reduction in stockholders equity of $613 thousand, net of income taxes.

President and Chief Executive Officer Raymond M. Thompson remarked, "The cumulative impact of aggressive interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve over the past 12 months, and continued organic loan growth provided for strong 1st quarter performance in 2023. Net income for the 1st quarter of 2023 increased $1.0 million or 45.4% compared to the 1st quarter of 2022, and increased 7.7% as compared to 4th quarter 2022. The Company's net interest margin in the 1st quarter of 2023 improved significantly to 3.51%, as compared to 2.50% in the same quarter last year. While deposits decreased during the 1st quarter of 2023, the deposit outflow was normal and customary for this time of year, and not related to the turmoil that emerged in the banking industry in March of this year. To this point, it is noteworthy that on-balance sheet liquidity, as measured by cash and unencumbered available for sale debt securities equaled 30.3% of total deposits at March 31, 2023. As a testament to our conservative risk management practices and customer confidence, core deposits remained stable, and the Bank had no need to access non-core funding sources and other government programs to bolster liquidity during the period. While volatile deposit flow that occurred in the banking industry in the 1st quarter of 2023 has abated, we continue to monitor this recent development closely. We remain highly liquid, well-capitalized, and ready to meet the loan and deposit needs of our customers and prospects as the year progresses."

Quarterly Results of Operations

Quarterly net income was $3.33 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 ("1Q23"), as compared to $2.29 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 ("1Q22") and $3.09 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 ("4Q22"). A summary of the quarterly results of operations are included in the table and comments that follow.

For the Quarters Ended Results of Operations Mar 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2022 Prior Year Prior Quarter Net interest income $ 7,416,275 $ 5,272,960 $ 7,757,754 40.6 % -4.4 % Provision for credit losses $ 180,000 $ 75,000 $ (170,000 ) 140.0 % -205.9 % Noninterest income $ 951,000 $ 1,039,798 $ 342,840 -8.5 % 177.4 % Noninterest expense $ 3,810,439 $ 3,274,382 $ 4,249,788 16.4 % -10.3 % Net income $ 3,328,336 $ 2,288,876 $ 3,089,306 45.4 % 7.7 % Yield on earning assets 4.06 % 2.60 % 3.77 % 56.2 % 7.7 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.88 % 0.16 % 0.55 % 450.0 % 60.0 % Net interest margin 3.51 % 2.50 % 3.44 % 40.4 % 2.0 % Return on average assets (annualized) 1.49 % 1.02 % 1.33 % 46.1 % 12.0 % Return on average equity (annualized) 13.76 % 9.29 % 13.31 % 48.1 % 3.4 % Efficiency ratio 45.54 % 51.87 % 48.53 % -12.2 % -6.2 %

Net interest income increased $2.1 million or 40.6% in 1Q23, as compared to 1Q22, which is attributable to organic loan growth and higher yields on debt securities and fed funds sold. The Federal Reserve Bank has increased fed funds rates 500 bps since March 31, 2022, which has increased yields on debt securities and fed funds sold from 0.64% in 1Q22 to 2.98% in 1Q23. Interest revenue from debt securities and fed funds sold has increased $1.8 million in 1Q23, as compared to 1Q22, while average balances decreased by 19.6% in the same period. Costs of interest-bearing deposits increased 72 bps during the same period. Net interest income decreased $342 thousand or 4.4% in 1Q23, as compared to 4Q22, which is primarily attributable to a $39.2 million or 4.2% decrease in interest-earning assets. Yields on earning-assets increased in 1Q23, as compared to 4Q22, as the Federal Reserve increased fed funds rates an additional 125 bps since December 14, 2022.

On January 1, 2023 the Company adopted the current expected credit losses ("CECL") model pursuant to ASU 2016-13. The estimate of expected credit losses considers historical information, current information, and supportable forecasts, including estimates of prepayments. The Company utilizes key economic indicators including but not limited to real GDP, unemployment, and interest rates for its reasonable and supportable forecasting of current expected credit losses. To further adjust the allowance for credit losses for expected losses not already included within the quantitative component of the calculation, the Company currently considers the following qualitative adjustment factors: credit concentration risk, loan review processes, and flood risk. The impact of adopting ASU 2016-13 resulted in an increase in the Allowance for Credit Losses of $826 thousand and a reduction in stockholders equity of $613 thousand, net of income taxes. The provision for credit losses of $180 thousand recorded in 1Q23 was primarily the result of growth in the loan portfolio during the same period. No significant changes in the economic indicators and related forecasts utilized in the CECL model were noted in 1Q23. The provision for credit losses of ($170) thousand recorded in 4Q22 was primarily the result of the resolution of a longstanding nonaccrual loan in that period.

Noninterest income decreased in 1Q23 by $89 thousand or 8.5%, as compared to 1Q22, due to a $272 thousand decrease in income from death proceeds of bank owned life insurance policies. No income was recognized in 1Q23 related to death proceeds of bank owned life insurance policies. Increases in other sources of noninterest income including service charges on deposits and debit card interchange fees partially offset the decrease from bank owned life insurance. Noninterest income increased in 1Q23 by $608 thousand or 177.4%, as compared to 4Q22, due to a decrease in realized losses on available for sale debt securities. Realized losses of $65 thousand were recorded in 4Q22 related to restructuring of the debt securities portfolio to sell lower-yielding securities and purchase new securities at substantially higher yields to maximize future interest revenue.

Current quarter noninterest expense increased by $536 thousand or 16.4%, as compared to 1Q22, and is a result of increases in both employee salaries and benefits expenses. Higher salaries expense relates to the fulfillment of open positions and higher salaries paid to remain competitive in the current labor market. Employee health insurance is provided through a partially self-funded plan and claims incurred by the plan were higher in 1Q23, as compared to 1Q22, resulting in the increase in employee benefits costs. Noninterest expense decreased in 1Q23 by $439 thousand or 10.3%, as compared to 4Q22, which primarily relates to higher salaries and benefits expense associated with yearend bonuses and 401K profit sharing contributions recorded in 4Q22.

Quarterly per share data and repurchases of stock by the Company for each period is included in the following table. The stock repurchase plan previously adopted by the Board of Directors remains in place and as of March 31, 2023 has 57,768 shares available to be repurchased. The amount and timing of future stock repurchases will depend upon several factors including regulatory capital requirements, market value of the Company's stock, general market and economic conditions, liquidity, and other relevant considerations, as determined by the Company.

As for the Quarters Ended % Change Per Share Data Mar 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2022 Prior Year Prior Quarter Net income $ 1.21 $ 0.83 $ 1.12 45.5 % 7.7 % Dividends $ 0.33 $ 0.29 $ 0.33 13.8 % 0.0 % Dividend payout ratio 24.88 % 36.18 % 29.48 % -31.2 % -15.6 % Book value $ 35.55 $ 34.24 $ 34.15 3.8 % 4.1 % Book value excluding OCI $ 39.82 $ 36.69 $ 39.17 8.5 % 1.7 % Market value $ 40.00 $ 37.20 $ 42.03 7.5 % -4.8 % Number of shares repurchased 814 - - - - Repurchase amount $ 32,153 $ - $ - - - Average repurchase price $ 39.50 $ - $ - - -

Financial Condition

Recent disruption in the banking industry has highlighted the importance of deposit insurance, core deposits, liquidity and capital. The Company relies mostly on core deposits, as defined by bank regulators, which are gathered from customers in local markets. The Company and the Bank remain well-capitalized according to regulatory capital standards and exceed the threshold to be considered well-capitalized (Community Bank Leverage Ratio) by 35% as of March 31, 2023. The Company's financial condition at quarter end is summarized in the table and comments that follow.

At or for the Quarters Ended % Change Financial Condition Mar 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2022 Prior Year Prior Quarter Assets $ 890,558,115 $ 905,246,571 $ 905,940,143 -1.6 % -1.7 % Cash + unencumbered debt securities $ 238,800,312 $ 354,463,186 $ 286,951,339 -32.6 % -16.8 % Loans $ 546,597,618 $ 464,355,936 $ 513,025,696 17.7 % 6.5 % Deposits $ 788,783,378 $ 806,461,546 $ 809,008,459 -2.2 % -2.5 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 540,503,806 $ 527,563,420 $ 543,202,520 2.5 % -0.5 % Stockholders' equity $ 98,054,616 $ 94,533,066 $ 94,224,247 3.7 % 4.1 % Common stock - shares outstanding 2,758,226 2,760,760 2,759,040 -0.1 % 0.0 % Stockholders' equity / assets 11.01 % 10.44 % 10.40 % 5.5 % 5.9 % Average assets $ 893,321,241 $ 899,241,663 $ 931,189,951 -0.7 % -4.1 % Average loans $ 525,432,365 $ 442,185,321 $ 498,911,981 18.8 % 5.3 % Average deposits $ 791,613,398 $ 796,738,068 $ 833,783,684 -0.6 % -5.1 % Average stockholders' equity $ 96,785,131 $ 98,602,948 $ 92,830,965 -1.8 % 4.3 % Average stockholders' equity / average assets 10.83 % 10.97 % 9.97 % -1.2 % 8.7 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio) 12.12 % 11.23 % 11.42 % 7.9 % 6.1 %

Following several years of significant growth, deposits decreased by $17.7 million or 2.2% in the previous 12 months which resulted in total assets decreasing by $14.7 million, or 1.6% since March 31, 2022. Significant increases in short term interest rates have encourage certain depositors to invest excess cash into short term government bonds resulting in a decrease in deposits. During the first quarter of 2023, deposits decreased by $20.2 million or 2.5% as a result of seasonal deposit decreases and outflows of other deposits seeking higher yields from short term government bonds. The Bank operates with a high level of core deposits. Core deposits are defined by banking regulators as checking, money market, and savings accounts plus any time deposits less than $250,000. Recent bank failures have increased the focus on concentrations of uninsured deposits. All deposit accounts with a balance in excess of the FDIC insurance limit of $250,000 are disclosed on quarterly regulatory reports filed with bank regulators. As of March 31, 2023, the Bank had deposit accounts with balances in excess of $250,000 totaling $229.0 million which represents 29.0% of total deposits. The Company did not experience any significant outflow of uninsured deposits during the 1st quarter of 2023. The Bank is a member of the IntraFi Network which enables large depositors with access to multi-million dollar FDIC insurance for funds placed into the network and provides an equal amount of reciprocal deposits under FDIC insurance limits to the bank. Recent events in the banking industry led to an increase in usage of the IntraFi Network by existing and new customers. Reciprocal deposits from the IntraFi Network increased by 11.9% to $93.9 million as of March 31, 2023, as compared to $82.8 million as of December 31, 2022.

On-balance sheet liquidity, as measured by cash and unencumbered available for sale debt securities, remains strong as of March 31, 2023 and equaled 30.3% of total deposits. Selected liquidity metrics are summarized in the table below.

At or for the Quarters Ended % Change Liquidity Mar 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2022 Prior Year Prior Quarter Cash + unencumbered debt securities / deposits 30.27 % 43.95 % 35.47 % -31.1 % -14.6 % Debt securities pledged / total debt securities 10.85 % 9.41 % 11.28 % 15.3 % -3.8 % Loans / deposits 69.30 % 57.58 % 63.41 % 20.3 % 9.3 % Average loans / average deposits 66.37 % 55.50 % 59.84 % 19.6 % 10.9 % Core deposits / total assets 88.22 % 88.61 % 88.99 % -0.4 % -0.9 % Deposits > $250,000 / total deposits 29.02 % 35.69 % 32.00 % -18.7 % -9.3 %

Noncore funding sources are available to the Bank but are intended for contingency funding needs and not to pursue growth. As of March 31, 2023, the Bank has the ability to borrow up to $207.9 million from the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") that would require pledging of loans and/or debt securities as collateral. Debt securities currently pledged are related to FHLB Letters of Credit used to collateralize public deposits.

Loans and Asset Quality

Increasing interest rates, economic uncertainty and other factors have impacted current loan demand as compared to demand experienced in the previous 12 months. Conversely, funding of previously committed construction loans, localized demand for commercial and residential real estate loans, and seasonal borrowings during 1Q23 resulted in continued organic loan growth with loans increasing $33.6 million or 6.5% since December 31, 2022. Loan growth of $82.2 million or 17.7% in the previous 12 months was the result of strong demand for local real estate and borrowers seeking to lock in lower interest rates as the Federal Reserve engaged in aggressive interest rate increases during the same period. Growth in the loan portfolio during the rising interest rate environment over the last 12 months along with variable rate loans within the portfolio has expanded the yield on loans from 4.33% in 1Q22 (excluding SBA PPP loans) to 4.73% in 1Q23. Loan yields increased 12 bps in 1Q23 as compared to 4Q22.

Loan performance has remained strong over the past 12 months as local economic conditions have remained stable. Inflation and higher interest rates have not resulted in a deterioration of credit quality as of March 31, 2023. The increase the allowance for credit losses from 0.44% of total loans as of December 31, 2022 to 0.66% of total loans as of March 31, 2023 was primarily related to the adoption the current expected credit losses ("CECL") model pursuant to ASU 2016-13 on January 1, 2023. The adoption of the CECL model resulted in an increase in the allowance for credit losses of $826 thousand. Selected asset quality metrics are summarized in the table below.

At or for the Quarters Ended % Change Asset Quality Mar 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2022 Prior Year Prior Quarter Allowance for credit losses / total loans 0.66 % 0.44 % 0.51 % 49.0 % 28.7 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans 0.01 % 0.00 % -0.12 % 20.9 % -104.9 % Loans past due 30 days or more / total loans 0.20 % 0.42 % 0.46 % -52.8 % -56.5 % Non-accrual loans / total loans 0.02 % 0.05 % 0.02 % -67.9 % -10.6 %

Financial Statements

Consolidated balance sheets at quarter end and consolidated income statements for the quarters ended are presented below.

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited) (unaudited) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents Cash and due from banks $ 11,479,055 $ 9,060,252 $ 11,076,452 Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits 75,657,909 133,316,028 210,292,063 Total cash and cash equivalents 87,136,964 142,376,280 221,368,515 Time deposits in other financial institutions 225,020 1,225,953 2,476,920 Debt securities available for sale, at fair value 175,247,348 167,934,059 149,860,671 Debt securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 42,196,397 39,110,156 28,376,618 Equity securities, at cost 748,833 748,833 748,833 Restricted stock, at cost 470,700 469,500 463,700 Loans 546,597,618 513,025,696 464,355,936 Less: allowance for credit losses (3,599,605 ) (2,624,369 ) (2,052,567 ) Net loans 542,998,013 510,401,327 462,303,369 Accrued interest receivable 2,022,783 2,036,468 1,609,199 Debt securities sold receivable - 1,789,635 - Prepaid expenses 615,116 730,891 486,050 Other real estate owned - - - Premises and equipment, net 12,743,683 12,751,025 12,822,077 Computer software, net 215,704 238,009 314,486 Deferred income taxes, net 3,986,823 4,467,476 2,079,257 Bank owned life insurance and annuities 21,538,025 21,398,096 21,491,536 Other assets 412,706 262,435 845,340 Total assets $ 890,558,115 $ 905,940,143 $ 905,246,571 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 248,279,572 $ 265,805,939 $ 278,898,126 Interest-bearing 540,503,806 543,202,520 527,563,420 Total deposits 788,783,378 809,008,459 806,461,546 Accrued interest payable 122,695 75,438 26,202 Dividends payable 910,215 910,483 828,228 Securities purchase payable - - 1,922,575 Accrued expenses 331,830 703,052 274,570 Non-qualified deferred compensation 775,274 654,674 636,316 Other liabilities 1,580,107 363,790 564,068 Total liabilities 792,503,499 811,715,896 810,713,505 Stockholders' equity Common stock, par value $1 per share; authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 2,758,226 2,759,040 2,760,760 Additional paid-in capital 2,306,117 2,337,456 2,398,533 Retained earnings 104,768,378 102,963,224 96,131,635 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net of tax (11,778,105 ) (13,835,473 ) (6,757,862 ) Total stockholders' equity 98,054,616 94,224,247 94,533,066 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 890,558,115 $ 905,940,143 $ 905,246,571

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 6,128,458 $ 4,829,421 U. S. Treasury and government agency debt securities 465,694 141,407 Mortgage-backed debt securities 654,171 327,605 State and municipal debt securities 107,588 79,636 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits 1,218,827 95,490 Time deposits in other financial institutions 2,687 12,161 Total interest income 8,577,425 5,485,720 Interest expense Deposits 1,161,150 212,760 Net interest income 7,416,275 5,272,960 Provision for credit losses 180,000 75,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 7,236,275 5,197,960 Noninterest income Debit card and ATM 373,065 345,659 Service charges on deposit accounts 248,613 215,453 Merchant payment processing 60,947 56,317 Income from bank owned life insurance and annuities 141,265 73,279 Income from bank owned life insurance death proceeds - 272,111 Dividends 7,522 3,310 Gain (loss) on disposition of investment securities (695 ) 645 Miscellaneous 120,283 73,024 Total noninterest income 951,000 1,039,798 Noninterest expenses Salaries 1,499,361 1,359,240 Employee benefits 466,619 338,327 Occupancy 253,465 240,760 Furniture and equipment 206,631 220,793 Data processing 247,681 213,985 Debit card and ATM 199,299 141,123 Marketing 130,385 86,536 Directors fees 78,150 80,150 Telecommunication services 63,957 86,663 Deposit insurance premiums 105,871 59,543 Other operating 559,020 447,262 Total noninterest expenses 3,810,439 3,274,382 Income before income taxes 4,376,836 2,963,376 Income taxes 1,048,500 674,500 Net income $ 3,328,336 $ 2,288,876 Earnings per common share - basic and diluted $ 1.21 $ 0.83

About Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company

Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Company has 12 banking locations within the eastern coastal area of the Delmarva Peninsula including Worcester County, Maryland, Sussex County, Delaware and Accomack County, Virginia.

