UCM Technologies Inc. Presented a Revolutionary Three-Biomarker Signature Test for Early Stage Detection of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2023 Meeting in Chicago IL

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2023 / UCM Technologies has utilized a breakthrough combination of biomarkers (CA-62, CEA and CYFRA 21-1) to detect lung cancer at its earliest stages (stages I-II) with 93% sensitivity and 100% specificity.

The CA-62 cancer biomarker is a mesenchymal N-glycoprotein with a branched chain of polysaccharides, and is expressed on the surface of epithelial-mesenchymal plasticity (EMP) transformed stem cells at their earliest stages of carcinogenesis. CA-62 is not organ-specific and can be detected in blood, allows very early-stage detection of cancer, including carcinoma in situ.

Lung cancer continues to be one of the most pressing global health challenges, affecting millions of lives each year. Lung cancer generally has a poor outcome, however early detection plays a crucial role in improving its outcome and survival rate. Traditional diagnostic methods most often fall short in identifying this cancer at its early stages. With the introduction of the CA-62 cancer biomarker, this critical gap can be addressed and thereby provide healthcare professionals with a much sought after and extremely powerful tool to detect such cancers early and with unprecedented accuracy.

Study design:

A double-blind clinical trial was conducted on 304 clinically verified serum samples, including 141 non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), 133 healthy volunteers and 30 patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Quantification of well-established oncomarkers used in lung cancer diagnosis (CEA and CYFRA 21-1), as well as CA-62, on all serum samples was conducted using commercial kits and an immunochemiluminescent analysis (CLIA-CA-62), respectively.

Key features and benefits of CA-62 test include:

Early Detection: CA-62 cancer biomarker quantitation leverages state-of-the-art technology and advanced algorithms. This enables detection of many cancers at their earliest stages, a feat which was previously not possible, and at a time when treatment options are most effective. Comprehensive Screening: The CA-62 cancer biomarker although not specific for lung cancer, enables identification of a wide range of cancer types, including lung, breast, prostate, colorectal, ovarian, and pancreatic cancer, making it a versatile cancer screening tool for healthcare providers and patients. Non-Invasive and Convenient: CA-62 analysis is a minimally-invasive test requiring only a blood sample, thus eliminating the need for more invasive imaging and/or surgical procedures and reducing patient discomfort and risk. The ease of sample collection allows for convenient testing at virtually any healthcare facility. High Accuracy and Reliability: The CA-62 cancer biomarker demonstrates exceptional accuracy in detecting cancer, minimizing both false-positive and false-negative results. CA-62 can therefore assist healthcare providers in ruling out cancer in many suspected cases when negative, and in making informed decisions on confirming a cancer diagnosis when positive, with high reliability. Potential for Personalized Treatment: Early diagnosis with the CA-62 cancer biomarker facilitates timely intervention, opening avenues for personalized treatment plans tailored to the specific needs of each patient. This can lead to an improved outcome and enhanced quality of life.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce the CA-62 cancer biomarker, which has the potential to revolutionize early cancer detection and significantly improve patient care," comments Dr. Joel Goodman, Laboratory Director at UCM Technologies and former Laboratory Director and VP Strategies and Innovation at Dynacare/LabCorp. "With this innovative technology and our commitment to advancing healthcare, we aim to empower healthcare providers with a powerful tool that can save lives and improve treatment outcomes."

UCM Technologies is looking for partners to commercialize its CA-62 cancer biomarker. UCM Technologies is actively collaborating with healthcare institutions and professionals to ensure widespread adoption of the CA-62 cancer biomarker.

About UCM Technologies:

UCM Technologies Inc. is a Canadian biotech company with offices in Toronto, Ontario, and laboratory facilities in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. The team at UCM Technologies consists of medical, biotechnological, insurance and financial professionals with years of experience in their respective fields. The corporation's founding partners are pioneers in the insurance online marketing space, product development, underwriting and life insurance fields.

For more information about the CA-62 cancer biomarker or to inquire about partnership opportunities, please visit our website https://ucmtechnologies.com or send us an email: info@ucmtechnologies.com

