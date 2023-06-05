Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Funch (FUNCH) on Jun 7, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the FUNCH/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on Jun 7, 2023.





Funch (FUNCH) is a blockchain platform where Artists and Fans grow together and create a new Entertainment NFT Ecosystem. Its native token, FUNCH, will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on Jun 7, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing Funch

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Funch (FUNCH), a new social entertainment ecosystem built with three most important values: artist, beauty, and commerce.

It started by offering tokens to be used across various social fields and a simple online platform, fostering transparency and real-life applicability. However, the ultimate goal of the FUNCH Platform goes beyond mere transparency. It aims to establish a scalable metaverse ecosystem, where influencers and customers coexist in a blockchain-based platform. Instead of just leveraging cryptocurrency assets, the FUNCH Platform's aspiration is to systematize the whole entertainment industry based on blockchain technology. This unique ecosystem, supported by decentralized technology, integrates online broadcasting, fan service, and live shopping. Feedback is received, and proceeds are shared with entertainment influencers and customers via decentralized finance, creating a new type of ecosystem within the entertainment industry.

About FUNCH Token

Based on BEP-20, FUNCH has a total supply of 2 billion (i.e. 2,000,000,000). The distribution of these tokens is as follows: 400,000,000 (20%) for public sale, 200,000,000 (10%) for market development, another 200,000,000 (10%) for marketing purposes, 200,000,000 (10%) dedicated to business partners, 400,000,000 (20%) allocated to the team, 400,000,000 (20%) for the FUNCH Fund, and the remaining 200,000,000 (10%) set aside for advisors. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on Jun 7, 2023, investors who are interested in FUNCH can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

