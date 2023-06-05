Credit Suisse shareholders to receive one UBS share for every 22.48 outstanding shares held.

UBS (NYSE:UBS) (SWX:UBSN) expects to complete the acquisition of Credit Suisse as early as 12 June 2023. At that time, Credit Suisse Group AG will be merged into UBS Group AG. Completion is subject to the registration statement, which covers shares to be delivered, being declared effective by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, and to satisfaction, or waiver by UBS, of other remaining closing conditions.

Upon completion, Credit Suisse shares and American Depositary Shares (ADS) will be delisted from the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Credit Suisse shareholders will receive one UBS share for every 22.48 outstanding shares held. The exchange of Credit Suisse ADS may be subject to certain fees.

Credit Suisse Group AG's obligations under its outstanding debt securities will become obligations of UBS Group AG. Additional information on the specific issues of securities will be contained in investor notices that will be distributed in due course by the relevant stock exchanges, including the Official Notices page of SIX Swiss Exchange and, for certain notes, the Depository Trust Company (DTC).

