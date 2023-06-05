Aktia Bank Plc: Aleksi Lehtonen has been appointed President and CEO of Aktia

Aktia Bank Plc

Inside information

5 June 2023 at 9.00 a.m.

Aleksi Lehtonen has been appointed President and CEO of Aktia

Aktia's Board of Directors has appointed M.Soc.Sc. Aleksi Lehtonen as the new President and CEO of Aktia Bank Plc. He will start in his position in the beginning of December 2024 at the latest.

Aleksi Lehtonen will move to Aktia from Nordea, where he has been Head of Business Banking Finland since 2018 together with the more administrative role as Country Senior Executive since 2022. During his career in Nordea for more than 24 years, Lehtonen has also held several managerial positions in Nordea Markets where he has been in charge of risk management and investment solutions, among others.

"We are very pleased with the outcome of the recruitment process, and Aleksi Lehtonen is the best possible choice for the new CEO of Aktia. Through his versatile work history, Aleksi has demonstrated not only an understanding of different business areas but also strong management of entities and collaboration. We see this as a special strength for the future of Aktia. In recent years, Aktia has undergone a major strategic transformation towards becoming a wealth manager bank. We will continue the determined implementation of our strategy. However, with regard to business growth and profitability, it's time to improve the pace," says Lasse Svens, Chairman of the Board of Aktia.

"We particularly appreciate Aleksi's strong people-oriented leadership that plays a key role in developing Aktia's corporate culture and employee experience further. His comprehensive knowledge of the financial sector and personal merits of both financial and operational management are convincing and provide good prerequisites for Aktia to reach the company's full potential. I want to extend Aleksi a warm welcome to Aktia," Svens continues.

"I am delighted to accept my new position as CEO of Aktia. Aktia's nearly two hundred years of history and bilingual identity, as well as its quick decision-making ability and low hierarchy build a solid foundation for the wealth manager bank's success. The focus on customer experience in Aktia's strategy resonates a lot to me and I look forward to meeting the employees as by only doing things together can we achieve the best customer experience," Aleksi Lehtonen says.

The appointment is conditional on the Financial Supervisory Authority not having any objections to the appointment.

Aktia Bank Plc

Board of Directors

Further information:

Lasse Svens, Chairman of the Board

Tel. +358 50 056 2945

Lotta Borgström, Director, Investor Relations and Communications

Tel. +358 10 247 6838, lotta.borgstrom(at)aktia.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Mass media

www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds also internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) 31 December 2022 amounted to EUR 13.5 billion and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.4 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com

