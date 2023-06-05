Global chemical company OQ Chemicals has launched Oxbalance TCD Alcohol DM, a sustainable alternative to conventional TCD Alcohol DM (Tricyclodecane Dimethanol). The ISCC PLUS-certified product is made from more than 70% biobased and biocircular feedstocks. OQ Chemicals recently increased its production capacity for TCD Alcohol DM in 2022 and is now expanding the application range for this product with the biobased variant. Due to its special properties, Oxbalance TCD Alcohol DM is suitable for the production of high-performance technical polymers such as polyesters, polycarbonates, and polyurethanes, as well as for use in adhesives, coatings and paints for the food packaging, electronics, and automotive industries.

"Our Oxbalance products provide our customers with a sustainable alternative to conventional fully synthetic products. Certified as biomaterials, they fully meet the specifications and qualities of conventional products without requiring a new approval or qualification. With these products that are mass-balanced according to ISCC PLUS, we offer our customers a solution that meets the growing demand for sustainable raw materials and the increasing requirements for complete transparency in the supply chain. Our customers can switch to our biobased Oxbalance products without compromising on performance or quality," said David Faust, Executive Vice President Oxo Performance Chemicals at OQ Chemicals.

Dr. Oliver Borgmeier, CEO of OQ Chemicals, emphasized: "Oxbalance is our new line of biobased Oxo Performance Chemicals. We are proud to offer our customers sustainable alternatives to conventional fully synthetic products first Oxbalance Isononanoic Acid and now Oxbalance TCD Alcohol DM. We will continue to expand our biobased portfolio. As an industry partner, we are growing together with our customers and developing sustainable solutions for the global market."

The OxBalance product line uses the ISCC PLUS mass balance approach, which tracks renewable raw materials in chemical manufacturing processes and assigns them to the products. OxBalance is a registered trademark of OQ Chemicals.

OQ Chemicals (formerly Oxea) is a global manufacturer of Oxo Intermediates and Oxo Performance Chemicals such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines. These are used to produce high-quality coatings, lubricants, cosmetic and pharmaceutical products, flavors and fragrances, printing inks, and plastics. OQ Chemicals employs more than 1,400 people worldwide and markets its chemicals in more than 60 countries. The company is part of OQ, an integrated energy company originating in Oman.

