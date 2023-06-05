Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2023) - Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises, Inc. (OTCQB: EGSE) ("EGSE"), a Dallas/Fort Worth based sustainable asset company, is proud to announce its participation at the upcoming LD Micro Invitational XIII investor conference. This highly anticipated event is scheduled for June 6-8, 2023 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles and will welcome the most prominent and influential analysts, investors, and media.

Chairman and CEO of EGSE, Gary C. Evans, will be presenting on:

Tuesday, June 6 at 10:00 - 10:25 AM Pacific in Track 4

Gary C. Evans, Chairman and CEO of Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises, Inc. stated, "Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises, Inc. is pleased to participate in this year's LD Micro Invitational XIII. As we continue to develop our green sustainable resources, both in Costa Rica and the U.S., we will further outline our business plan and recent activities as they relate to our new bitcoin mining operations to investors at this conference."

About Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises, Inc. (f/k/a Generation Hemp, Inc)

Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises, Inc. is a Dallas/Fort Worth based sustainable [green energy] asset company with operations in both the Bitcoin mining industry and the hemp industry. Bitcoin operations are located in Costa Rica, with future development plans in Arkansas and Kentucky and other Costa Rica locations. Hemp operations are located in western Kentucky and Denver, Colorado. In the hemp industry, the company uses its proprietary technology to dry, clean, process and store hemp. In addition, Generation Hemp also owns and leases real estate to companies needing seed storage facilities located within the greater Denver area.

