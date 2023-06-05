The Glimpse Group, Inc.: Glimpse to Discuss the Anticipated Apple XR Headset Announcement and its Impact on the Immersive Technology Sector in a Live Webinar

Immersive technology experts from Glimpse will analyze this potential development and discuss the significant implications for businesses and industries

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse") (NASDAQ:VRAR)(FSE:9DR), a diversified Virtual Reality ("VR") and Augmented Reality ("AR") company providing enterprise focused immersive technology software and services solutions, is closely monitoring the rumors surrounding the highly anticipated announcement of the Apple XR headset and is scheduled to discuss its thoughts in a webinar later today as detailed below.

Ahead of any official confirmation, industry experts and analysts are recognizing the potential opportunity that a release of this groundbreaking product could present. With Apple's track record of innovation and design excellence, industry observers anticipate that the Apple XR headset could set new benchmarks in terms of user experience and functionality, driving industry growth and development.

This Glimpse webinar will provide in-depth insights into the potential impact of Apple's entry into the immersive technology sector, including the impact it could have across industry sectors.

Webinar Details:

Date: June 5, 3:30pm ET

Featuring: Lyron Bentovim (CEO), DJ Smith (Chief Creative Officer) and Jake Maymar (VP of Innovation)

Hosted By: James Watson (CMO)

Link: https://vimeo.com/event/3465449

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ: VRAR, FSE: 9DR) is a diversified Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple VR and AR software & services companies, and designed with the specific purpose of cultivating companies in the emerging immersive technology industry. Glimpse's unique business model simplifies challenges faced by VR/AR companies and creates a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging VR/AR industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

Safe Harbor Statement

