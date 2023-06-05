Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB: BLGO), a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. President and CEO of BioLargo, Inc., Dennis P. Calvert, joined Stock Day host Kevin Davis.

The interview covered the following topics:

The company's first quarter financial results, including increased revenues from sales of private-label pet odor product Pooph (www.pooph.com),

Progress at the company's engineering group,

Progress at subsidiary Clyra Medical and its Bioclynse surgical wound irrigation solution,

The company's overall innovation development cycle; and

The company's sodium-sulfur battery technology.

"What we're going to witness, we believe, is exactly what's happening at Pooph has the potential to happen for all the other operating assets in the portfolio," said Mr. Calvert. "In each case, we've done the hardest work to invent, prove up, find first commercial adoption, and then find distribution through partnerships."

To hear Dennis Calvert's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8312041-biolargo-inc-discusses-record-breaking-financial-results-innovation-pipeline-business-model-a.

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/.

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB: BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Its core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, and control infections and infectious disease. Its business approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. www.BioLargo.com

Dennis P. Calvert

President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.

888-400-2863

Safe Harbor Act

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about BioLargo's (the "Company") expectations regarding anticipated revenue and plans for future operations, and may be identified by words such as "we believe". These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results of operations, financial condition, and stock price; the effect of global and regional economic conditions on the Company's business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent introductions and transitions of products and services, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services, and technological innovations on a timely basis; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company's products. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168758