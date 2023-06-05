Regulatory News:

Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 FORSE), the expert in smart battery systems for sustainable electromobility, is launching FLEX PLUS, a new high value-added battery system, to equip heavy electric vehicles (buses, trucks, off-highway vehicles).

This new FLEX PLUS battery pack completes the PLUS format product family, already including ZEN PLUS, a high-energy battery system range launched in 2022.

A perfect solution combining power and energy for 100% battery opportunity charging, thermal hybrid and fuel-cell heavy vehicles

FLEX PLUS is the latest addition to the PLUS format family, available in two options 52 kWh and 56 kWh -with the ability to perfectly adjust the voltage and energy to the needs of the application. It can support both 650V motorization and 800V motorization within a same battery format.

This new battery offer developed for heavy vehicles such as buses and trucks is a perfect combination of power and energy allowing opportunity charging or use with thermal hybrid application or fuel cell hydrogen vehicles. FLEX PLUS can be charged and discharged with a continuous current of 160A at 2C and are suitable for peak charge and discharge of 400A at 5C.

FLEX PLUS is eco-designed and offers 8,000 cycles for an ultra-competitive Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)

Eco-design is at the heart of the Group's R&D efforts. Forsee Power engineers have selected best-in-class NMC lithium-ion cells which, combined with high-performance liquid thermal management, offer a lifetime of 8,000 cycles to Forsee Power's new FLEX PLUS, allowing an ultra-competitive Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). At the end of their first life, FLEX PLUS batteries can then be used in stationary energy storage systems for several more years.

These new packs not only ensure a very competitive lifespan, but they are also designed to facilitate repairability. The Power Distribution Unit (PDU) is detachable to facilitate maintenance and to optimize vehicle availability.

Forsee Power engineers ensure the safety and reliability of the battery systems, considering the applications and conditions of use. The safe and robust design of the FLEX PLUS range complies with the ISO 26262 ASIL-C road vehicle functional safety standard as well as many stringent road and industrial standards such as R100-3, R10-6, ISO 12405, SAE J2464, among others.

In addition, the innovative PLUS format reduces costs by increasing the volume of purchases for the casing and other components, thus offering a very competitive option to OEMs.

A unique industrial footprint to meet the growing demand for zero-emission heavy vehicles

The Forsee Power group has developed a strong industrial presence, sized to meet the needs of its customers worldwide. Manufacturing sites in Europe (France and Poland), Asia (China and India) and North America (Columbus, Ohio) host automated battery assembly lines whose production capacities currently 3 GWh are increasing every year to meet the growing demand for electrification of heavy and light vehicles. The Group will start operations in Columbus, Ohio, the USA from the end of 2023.

This unique industrial footprint allows the Group to locate the production of its batteries as close as possible to its customers' assembly plants, significantly reducing the carbon footprint linked to transport and limiting delivery costs and times. All sites also provide battery maintenance services, in addition to remote diagnostic devices.

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is a French industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trains, and ships). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 2,000 buses and 100,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power's batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power and its 650 employees are committed to sustainable development and the Group has obtained the Gold medal from leading sustainability rating agency EcoVadis. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230605005413/en/

Contacts:

Media

Sophie Tricaud

+336 4272 0891

sophie.tricaud@forseepower.com