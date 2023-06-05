The Pagan Law Firm Shares Expert Tips on Selecting the Perfect Medical Malpractice Lawyer in New York

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / Each year thousands of New York residents find themselves facing the aftermath of medical malpractice, ranging from minor injuries to severe bodily harm or death. According to some statistics, diagnostic mistakes may result in up to 80,000 injuries and deaths each year. Similarly, research places the rate of misdiagnosis of serious illnesses and conditions at between 10-15% nationwide.

These alarming stats highlight the seriousness of the 'medical malpractice epidemic' in the United States, and the need for both healthcare reform, as well as advocacy and support for affected patients.

This quarter, The Pagan Law Firm discusses expert tips and advice on selecting the perfect medical malpractice lawyer in New York, and the steps injured parties and their loved ones can take to get the compensation and support they need.

Medical Malpractice: The Third Leading Cause of Death in the United States

According to a John's Hopkins study highly publicized on CNBC and other news outlets, medical malpractice may claim more than 250,000 lives each year across the United States. Sounding the alarm, according to CNBC, some reports claim a far more devastating effect, putting the number of lives unnecessarily lost to medical malpractice and errors as high as 440,000 each year.

The Importance of Hiring a Medical Malpractice Lawyer

For those dealing with the ramifications of medical malpractice, the consequences can be devastating, both physically and emotionally. In such challenging times, it is crucial to understand the importance of finding the right medical malpractice lawyer to protect the rights of one's self or a loved one.

Medical malpractice cases involve complex legal and medical issues that require specialized knowledge and expertise. A skilled medical malpractice lawyer, such as those from The Pagan Law Firm, possesses a deep understanding of the laws and regulations governing medical negligence. They are equipped to navigate through the intricate details of your case, ensuring that all relevant evidence is gathered, analyzed, and presented effectively.

Expertise Where It Matters Most

One of the key reasons to hire a medical malpractice lawyer is their ability to handle the complexities of the legal system. These attorneys have experience in dealing with insurance companies, hospitals, and medical professionals. They understand the tactics employed by insurance adjusters to undervalue or deny claims, and they know how to counter these strategies effectively. With their expertise, they can level the playing field and fight for your rights.

Expert Negotiators

Another significant advantage of hiring a medical malpractice lawyer is their ability to negotiate on your behalf. They will tirelessly advocate for your rights, ensuring that you are not taken advantage of by powerful insurance companies or healthcare institutions. They will strive to secure a fair settlement that covers your medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, and any other damages you may be entitled to.

A Staunch Advocate In and Out of Court

In the unfortunate event that your case goes to trial, a medical malpractice lawyer will be your staunch advocate in the courtroom. With their litigation skills and experience, they will present a compelling case, backed by expert testimony, to seek justice on your behalf.

Expert Tips for Hiring the Right Medical Malpractice Lawyer in New York

When it comes to selecting a medical malpractice lawyer in New York, it is crucial to make a well-informed decision. Medical malpractice cases can be complex and challenging, requiring the expertise of a skilled attorney who specializes in this area of law.

Specialization: Look for a lawyer who specializes in medical malpractice law. This specialization ensures that the attorney has in-depth knowledge of the complex legal and medical aspects involved in these cases.

Experience: Prioritize attorneys with a proven track record of handling medical malpractice cases successfully. Consider their experience level, the number of cases they have handled, and the outcomes they have achieved for their clients.

Reputation: Research the lawyer's reputation within the legal community and among past clients. Read reviews and testimonials to gauge their professionalism, communication skills, and ability to deliver favorable results.

Resources and Network: Medical malpractice cases often require extensive resources and a strong network of medical experts and specialists. Choose a lawyer who has access to these resources, as they can significantly impact the strength of your case.

Communication: Effective communication is key to a successful attorney-client relationship. During initial consultations, assess how well the lawyer listens to your concerns, answers your questions, and keeps you informed about case developments.

Trial Experience: While many medical malpractice cases are settled outside of court, it is essential to select a lawyer who has trial experience. A lawyer prepared to take your case to trial demonstrates their confidence and commitment to obtaining the best possible outcome.

Fee Structure: Those seeking representation should discuss the lawyer's fee structure and payment options during an initial consultation. Some attorneys work on a contingency fee basis, meaning they only get paid if they win the case. Clarify all financial arrangements to avoid any surprises.

Personal Connection: Injured parties should choose a lawyer with whom they feel comfortable. Building a strong rapport with your attorney fosters open communication and a more collaborative approach to the case.

About The Pagan Law Firm

For more than three decades, the personal injury lawyers at The Pagan Law Firm have been proudly serving clients in New York City and surrounding areas. Specializing in personal injury and medical malpractice cases throughout New York, its team is committed to fighting for its clients and helping them navigate the often complex and challenging legal system. Offering compassionate service, staunch advocacy, and aggressive representation, the firm's talented pool of personal injury attorneys vigorously pursue maximum compensation for injury victims.

Those interested in learning more about the firm or in scheduling a free initial consultation, are encouraged to reach out via its official website or by calling 219-247-8411.

