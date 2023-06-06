

From left to right: Dr Christopher To, Dr Carlye Tsui, Ms Alice Yip, Ir Edmund K H Leung and Mr Vincent Chan provide an overview of the Directors Of The Year Awards 2023 during the briefing session.

HONG KONG, June 6, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Institute of Directors ("HKIoD") has announced that its annual Directors Of The Year Awards 2023 are now open for nominations.Under the theme of "Transform for a better tomorrow", this year's Awards aim to recognise and honour the exemplary leadership of directors and boards who have steered their companies through the unprecedented challenges brought by the pandemic. These Awards acknowledge the efforts made by leaders who have not only managed to keep their businesses afloat during the crisis, but have also found innovative ways to adapt and transform their operations. The focus on transformation highlights the need for companies to embrace change and innovation in order to create a brighter future. By honouring these leaders, the Awards aim to inspire others to follow in their footsteps and drive positive change in their organisations, communities, and beyond. The awards also serve to promote the significance of corporate governance among the public.Nomination for the Awards will close on 31 July 2023. The Panel of Judges consists of leaders, professionals and regulators in Hong Kong. Director Of The Year Awards 2023 recognises excellence in the following categories:Company Categories1. Listed Companies2. Non-Listed Companies3. Statutory/Non-Profit-Distributing Organisations*Director Categories1. Executive Directors2. Non-Executive Directors3. BoardsNote: *A non-profit-distributing organisation is defined as an organisation of which profits are not distributed to its shareholders, members, directors, employees or any other persons, with objectives including, but not limited to charitable welfare, social service, health and medical care, education, research, trade and industrial alliance, professional advancement, self-help support, etc.The Awards nomination form and related information are available on The Hong Kong Institute of Directors website at www.hkiod.com.About Directors Of The Year AwardsLaunched in 2001, the Directors Of The Year Awards was the first of its kind organised in Asia. It is now an annual project of impact in the community. Its objectives are to recognise directors and board of directors for outstanding director practices and corporate governance, to publicise the significance of good corporate governance and to promote awareness of good corporate governance and director professionalism in Hong Kong. Nominations are open to the public. As good corporate governance is vital to all types of organisations, and professional practices from directors in all board roles are encouraged, the Awards recognise excellence in categories by company types, including listed companies, private companies and statutory/non-profit-distributing organisations, and categories by roles, including Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors and Boards. For more details on the previous years' Awards, please visit https://www.hkiod.com/directors-of-the-year-awards-2023/About The Hong Kong Institute of DirectorsThe Hong Kong Institute of Directors is Hong Kong's premier body representing directors to foster the long-term success of companies through advocacy and standards-setting in corporate governance and professional development for directors. A non-profit-distributing organisation with membership consisting of directors from listed and non-listed companies, HKIoD is committed to providing directors with educational programmes and information service and establishing an influential voice in representing directors. With international perspectives and a multi-cultural environment, HKIoD conducts business in biliteracy and trilingualism. Website: http://www.hkiod.comDirectors Of The Year Awards 2023 Enquiries:The Hong Kong Institute of DirectorsOdessa So+852 2889 4988 / odessa.so@hkiod.comFax: +852 2889 9982Media Enquiries:Strategic Public Relations GroupBrenda Chan+852 2114 4396 / brenda.chan@sprg.com.hkFax: +852 2114 4948Source: The Hong Kong Institute of DirectorsCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.