Newpoint Financial Group: NFG Announces AM Best Assignment of it's Credit Rating to Newpoint Reinsurance Company Ltd.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE June 6, 2023 / NFG SARL ("NFG"), an Investment Holding Company based out of Geneva has announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Newpoint Reinsurance Company Limited ("Newpoint RE"), has been assigned an investment grade Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "BBB-" (Good) from global credit rating agency, AM Best, effective May 30, 2023.

The report further recognizes that Newpoint RE's balance sheet is Very Strong (the highest level) with a Stable outlook assigned to these ratings.

Newpoint RE is a (re) insurance company that underwrites with an entrepreneurial mindset and an international outlook. It has built and maintained, over 5 years of operation, a reputation for service and commitment in its obligations to its long-term clients.

The positive rating is affirmation to the stature of Newpoint RE and its business model. A model that is framed by its independence, deep expertise in sustainable risk and the long-term view in business partnerships.

The rating means that companies and organizations who require credit-rated paper will now have access to Newpoint RE's capacity.

Congratulations go to the talented team at NewpointRE for this milestone.

To view the original AM Best report, please click here.

About NFG SARL

NFG SARL, is a global diversified investment holding group which operates across multiple business units including insurance, reinsurance, insurance services, specialty risk and finance, asset management, energy, infrastructure, trade finance and banking with operations located throughout Europe, United States, the Caribbean, Asia and Africa. For more information, please visit our website at: www.nfgsarl.ch

About Newpoint Reinsurance Company Limited

Newpoint Reinsurance Company Limited, (NPRE) is a licensed (Re) Insurance Company headquartered in the Island of Nevis (Isles & federation of St Kitts & Nevis). As the largest reinsurance company based in Nevis, it provides an array of reinsurance products services to a global client base. For more information, please visit our website at: www.npre.kn

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," " intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

Contact:

NAME: Charlotte Green

EMAIL: charlotte@newpointeurope.com

NFG Sarl

+44 (0) 203 983 3304

SOURCE: Newpoint Financial Group



View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/759336/NFG-Announces-AM-Best-Assignment-of-its-Credit-Rating-to-Newpoint-Reinsurance-Company-Ltd