In collaboration with brand agency, Koto Studio, Exclaimer revamped its design to resonate with the marketing community

Exclaimerthe leader in email signature solutions, today debuted a renewed brand identity, inspired by the needs of Exclaimer's community the customers and employees who know the platform best. A decision driven by a deep understanding of the need to align the brand with the company's core values, target audiences and long-term strategic goals, Exclaimer worked in collaboration with brand agency, Koto Studio, to create a new brand that would embody Exclaimer's role in the engagement marketing space.

Since 2001, Exclaimer has been providing top-tier email signature solutions to a diverse customer base of over 50,000 businesses worldwide, including Sony, Mattel, NBC, the NFL's Indianapolis Colts, and more. The company's new branding was designed to present as capable and confident conveying the trust Exclaimer has earned in those 20 years. The three brand pillars of "Trust", "Connect", and "Grow" laid the foundation for creating high-impact engagement opportunities for businesses everywhere. The primary color palette made up of navy, cream, lilac, and white were chosen to offer a clean, contemporary look. An additional element of the new branding are ripple graphics in the imagery, used to empower the users of Exclaimer by placing them at the center of the effect.

"With marketers looking to do more with less, email marketing and more specifically email signature engagement, is rising on their agendas. After careful review, we realized there was a real opportunity to put our customers at the heart of our thinking and better engage with an audience that spans branding, communication, engagement, and even dovetails into demand generation," said Exclaimer's Chief Marketing Officer, Carol Howley. "Koto Studio was the perfect partner to bring our vision to life. They knew we wanted a contemporary and clean design to reflect the direction of our company and they delivered. We're really excited with what we've created and look forward to rolling it out over the coming weeks."

Joe Ling, Creative Director of Koto Studio says: "Exclaimer's new strategic positioning and visual brand reflect its commitment to amplifying the power of email. Our core objective was to create a brand that had a clear visual mechanic to reflect that. We used a ripple to visualize amplification an idea which runs through the entire identity, from the new strategic positioning, to the logo down to the smallest brand touchpoint, the illustration suite. This helped us create a strategically aligned, yet visually compelling identity. Our successful collaboration with the Exclaimer team led to a brand that will empower them to help customers unlock the power of email well into the future."

Designed for Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and Microsoft Exchange, Exclaimer's platform empowers businesses to unlock the potential of email signatures as a key digital advertising channel. As a company that sees email signatures as more than just a simple sign-off, Exclaimer provides the opportunity for businesses to present consistent brand identity and supercharge the valuable, personal interactions between companies and their audiences. With branding at the core of what they do, Exclaimer knew theirs needed a refresh a thoughtful brand that would resonate with every corner of the engagement marketing industry, not just those with buying power.

"We wanted to expand our appeal beyond the IT audience and connect with those who could truly benefit from our platform," said Exclaimer CEO, Marco Costa. "We found that our website was a crucial touchpoint for potential customers, and understood the importance of having a brand that would resonate with them. We wanted an identity that would convey our expertise, enhance communication, and engage our target market effectively, and we think this rebrand does just that."

For more information on Exclaimer, visit www.exclaimer.com. For more information on Koto Studio, visit www.koto.studio.

About Exclaimer

Exclaimer is the industry's leading provider of email signature solutions, empowering businesses to unlock the potential of email as a key digital advertising channel. With its award-winning tools, organizations can simplify the management of email signatures to deliver consistent branding, promote marketing campaigns and company news, gather real-time customer feedback, and much more.

About Koto Studio

Koto is a brand and digital agency with studios in Berlin, London, Los Angeles, New York, and Sydney. We bring optimism, craft and rigor to every brief; collaborating with today's most impactful companies and the founders defining a better tomorrow to unlock the true potential of their brands.

Founded in 2015 by Caroline Matthews (COO), James Greenfield (CEO), and Jowey Roden (CCO), we have shaped some of the world's leading brands, including Airbnb, Amazon Music, Discord, Fiverr, Pleo, Qonto, Skyscanner, Sonos, Uber Eats, Venmo, and WhatsApp.

Find out more at https://koto.studio.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005642/en/

Contacts:

exclaimer@clarity.global

07484 689675