Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 77,162 of its ordinary shares in the period from May 29, 2023 up to and including June 02, 2023 in connection with its $2.5 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading day
Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Trading venue
May 29, 2023
May 30, 2023
19,967
119.500000
XLON
May 31, 2023
10,000
116.750000
XLON
June 01, 2023
35,000
115.800000
XLON
June 02, 2023
12,195
117.415188
XLON
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 27,432,460.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 204,738,722. The figure of 204,738,722 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2023 Share Buy-Back.
