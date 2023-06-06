lost range.® CBD: lost range. CBD Marks Growth With Launch of Vegan CBD Gummies and New Production Facility

Colorado-based CBD brand launches new product line and expands to new space

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / lost range.® CBD, a producer of all-natural, high-potency CBD products, today announced the launch of lost range.® CBD gummies, a premium, full-spectrum CBD product. To support the additional product lines and continued growth, the company has also consolidated its operations under one roof - a new 2,300+ SF facility located at 2835 Downhill Plaza Unit 601, Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

lost range. CBD Vegan Gummies

lost range.® CBD gummies are vegan and made with 33mg of premium full-spectrum CBD per gummy which contains cannabinoids beyond CBD, including naturally-occurring terpenes, essential vitamins, fatty acids, and proteins. The product contains less than 0.3% THC and is available in two flavors: Cherry and Mandarin Orange. Like all lost range.® products, their full-spectrum gummies are handmade in small batches in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. lost range.® CBD gummies can be purchased online at https://lostrangecbd.com.

"We are excited to announce the next phase of growth for lost range.® Demand for CBD gummies has exploded in recent years, and our customers have been requesting an all-natural high-potency edible for some time," said Given Johnson, Founder and CEO of lost range.® "With the new facility, we are excited to expand our offerings and give our customers the products they want at the premium level they have come to expect from our brand."

The new lost range.® facility has dedicated areas for retail walk-in sales, corporate office, production, packaging, finished inventory, raw inventory storage, and fulfillment. The open showroom and retail boutique allow local customers and tourists to experience the brand, get educated by product experts, and make purchases. A vast production area houses dedicated stations for each product line and enables multiple products to be produced at the same time. Packaging, labeling, and fulfillment have their own designated area as well.

"Outside of the production impact, consolidating our operations under one roof has enabled us to focus on building a cohesive team culture where our owners, leadership, and employees are working side by side, every day. This facilitates real-time collaboration and a focus on ongoing product innovation," said Johnson.

lost range.® makes its CBD oil from hemp sourced from farms in the surrounding area of Hotchkiss, Colorado. The hemp farms, each of them smaller than 100 acres, are family-owned and operated using sustainable and organic methods. Smaller-scale farming ensures high-quality hemp production without compromising the integrity of the soil or environment as a whole.

To learn more about the extraction process, visit https://lostrangecbd.com/pages/info-faqs.

