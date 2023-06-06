Search Marketing Pros: Memphis-Based Digital Marketing Agency Launches to Fulfill Home Services Niche

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / Specialized marketing options for the local and regional home services industry have increased with the launch of Search Marketing Pros. Founder and CEO, Ross Hornish, a digital marketing expert with over 10 years of experience in the corporate world, with a resume that includes leading a number of digital marketing efforts for major companies such as FedEx, AutoZone, Wunderman Thompson, Terminix, and ServiceMaster.

Ross Hornish - CEO at Search Marketing Pros

"In 2023, digital marketing is the key to business success, especially with the potential for a looming recession," said Hornish. "With the launch of Search Marketing Pros, we are able to serve the Memphis community and beyond by being laser-focused on the services that matter the most to business owners looking to gain visibility and revenue."

As a multidisciplinary digital marketing agency, Search Marketing Pros has a targeted objective: to increase the visibility of clients specifically in home services. Hornish and his team specialize in Search Engine Optimization, Pay Per Click advertising, and Paid Social Media advertising.

Search Marketing Pros is located at 50 S B B King Blvd., Suite 350, Memphis, TN 38103. The company will partner with clients who desire increased visibility for their products and services, seek high growth, and require outside expertise in SEO and Paid Media services.

"We are thrilled with the results that Search Marketing Pros has delivered for us," said Trevor Knox, VP of Marketing at Terminix Service Inc. "Their high-impact SEO strategy has had a tremendously positive impact on our business, helping us reach new customers and expand our visibility in ways that we never thought possible. We truly believe that Search Marketing Pros is one of the best in the business, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with them."

An MBA graduate from the University of Memphis, Hornish is also an Adjunct Professor of Marketing at Rhodes College where he has taught the college's first Digital Marketing class for the last three years.

About Search Marketing Pros

Search Marketing Pros is a Memphis-based digital marketing agency that specializes in Search Engine Optimization Services, Search Engine Marketing, Funnel Optimization, Social Media Advertising, and Conversion Rate Optimization Services. Specializing in the home services industry, Search Marketing Pros develops customer-centered campaigns across multiple channels to achieve client growth and enhance visibility. Connect with owner Ross Hornish on LinkedIn.

