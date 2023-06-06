Sam Moore and Karol V. Gomez also join the Innovation Lab, as AI and other emerging technologies expand training needs in legal and beyond

SkillBurst Interactive, the on-demand training leader to the Am Law 100 and 200 and their corporate clients, appoints Anusia Gillespie as Chief Strategy and Growth Officer. A former UnitedLex and Eversheds Sutherland executive who also served as a senior manager at Harvard Law School Executive Education, Gillespie will launch and lead SkillBurst Interactive's new Legal Innovation Lab.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005178/en/

Anusia Gillespie, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer for SkillBurst Interactive (Photo: Business Wire)

The lab aims to create transformative digital learning solutions for lawyers in the age of generative AI. It will serve as a hub for law firm and legal department clients, legal technology partners, law schools, and other community stakeholders to pursue projects that draw from the best available tools and talent to create the learning content and digital delivery mechanisms needed as legal embraces the future of work.

A Q1 2023 Goldman Sachs report estimates that generative AI could automate 44% of legal tasks in the United States. With generative AI, technology tools have leapfrogged talent and cultural evolution. Combined with the challenges of dispersed workforces and an increase in law firms hiring laterally instead of developing home-grown talent, SkillBurst Interactive clients report the beginnings of an erosion and gap in training lawyers.

"What does it mean to develop lawyers in the age of generative AI? This is the question on everyone's minds," said Steve Gluckman, SkillBurst Interactive CEO and co-managing partner. "SkillBurst Interactive has been legal's training partner for a decade, and we're evolving in-step, launching the Legal Innovation Lab to answer this critical development question with and for our clients."

Corporate legal departments and law firms alike must transform the skillsets of their talent pools at scale, and quickly, to meet the accelerating demands of a turbulent economy, rapid technology evolution and other factors.

"We have never seen a work environment this dynamic. The rate at which we are asking people to adapt reflects a fundamental business constraint," said Jason Barnwell, General Manager for Digital Transformation of Corporate, External, and Legal Affairs at Microsoft. "We need on-demand training that skills within our people's available capacity by delivering compelling content that earns attention. These experiences will be important accelerants that bring generative AI and other emerging technologies into our work, faster."

Gillespie hits the ground running with two key hires for the Legal Innovation Lab, appointing Director of Innovation Sam Moore and Strategy and Growth Specialist Karol V. Gomez to her team. Moore is the first ever accredited legal technologist for the Law Society of Scotland; is an experienced commercial lawyer at Burness Paull, legal technology director at Reynen Court, and computer scientist; and has recently relocated from Scotland to the San Francisco Bay Area, California. Gomez formerly served UnitedLex as a program development associate; spent twelve years as a legal assistant and paralegal specialist for U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) in Miami, Florida and Savannah, Georgia; and resides in Jacksonville, Florida.

About SkillBurst Interactive

SkillBurst Interactive transforms even the most complex and dry topics into conversational and engaging interactive courses. With a subscription library of on-demand learning, custom course and video creation, industry-leading expertise, and a dynamic technology suite, the company supports many of the most respected brands in the global legal, financial, healthcare, service and retail industries, as well as federal, state and local public sector organizations and related associations. https://skillburst.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005178/en/

Contacts:

Nick Olsen

PR Return for SkillBurst Interactive

media@skillburst.com