WKN: A2P09K | ISIN: IE00BK9ZQ967 | Ticker-Symbol: 2IS
Tradegate
06.06.23
12:22 Uhr
161,95 Euro
+1,00
+0,62 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
161,50162,2014:23
161,50162,1014:22
ACCESSWIRE
06.06.2023 | 13:26
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trane Technologies Launches Season 3 of the Healthy Spaces Podcast

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / Trane Technologies:

Did you know that 99% of the global population is breathing unhealthy air? What if it didn't have to be that way? We believe that the relationship between human health and planetary health is so intertwined that it's impossible to talk about one without the other.

Welcome to Season 3 of the Healthy Spaces podcast with Trane Technologies, where we're exploring how technology and innovation are transforming the spaces where we live, work and play. From building sustainable homes to growing and moving healthy food, we're connecting the dots for listeners between climate tech and healthier spaces for people and the planet. We'll talk to engineers, homebuilders, food growers and business leaders about the innovations they're developing not only to improve comfort and health for people, but also to reduce the carbon footprint of the ecosystems we all depend on to live.

Join us to listen, learn and get inspired to create healthier spaces in your community.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Trane Technologies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Trane Technologies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/trane-technologies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Trane Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/759523/Trane-Technologies-Launches-Season-3-of-the-Healthy-Spaces-Podcast

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.