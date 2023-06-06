Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2023) - Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB:ZTLLF) ("Zonetail" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with one of the largest property management companies ("PMC") in Canada representing over 50,000 apartments. The launch is planned to begin in Ontario, and rollout across the country over the coming weeks.

Zonetail's latest PMC client, currently utilizes a mobile application as their tenant portal, allowing residents to communicate and interact with their property manager, create service requests, receive updates on community news among other valuable tools all at the touch of a screen.

The PMC's tenants have been using this platform for several years, and the majority of their residents use it on a regular basis. This provides Zonetail, and Zonetail marketplace clientele, with an instant, highly engaged and targeted consumer base to communicate with.

Once Zonetail's simple three-step onboarding is complete, the next time a tenant opens their app, the Zonetail marketplace will be right there, on the landing page.

Tenants will enjoy immediate access to a wide range of unique offerings from local businesses in their surrounding area, such as restaurants, shopping, grocery, entertainment, health and beauty, and more. In addition, they will have access to numerous existing and upcoming services offered from Zonetail partners that include home and concierge services, delivery options from restaurants, grocery and other retailers, essential services offered from Zonetail's telecom, and insurance partners, and many others.

"This is a significant signing and dramatically increases the Company's footprint in Canada. The initial launch will primarily be in Ontario where we already have abundant coverage, so we expect it to go quickly and smoothly," said Mark Holmes, CEO of Zonetail. "I'd like to thank our Canadian telecom partner for their assistance with this win."

The Company reports that this PMC partner will provide Zonetail with coverage in many areas across the country that will be new, such as the Maritimes and eventually Quebec, increasing the opportunity for national advertisers that desire complete coast to coast coverage.

About Zonetail

Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) is a mobile platform and market network. Our Mission is to provide a state-of-the-art mobile platform that enables high-rise residents to better manage their homes by connecting people to products, amenities, and services. Our Vision is to build a critical mass of users in the hard-to-reach, high rise residential vertical, through a unique mobile market network model - providing vital information, products, and services at the tap of a screen. We are the search engine to optimize your home. Zonetail is partnered with Yardi, Shiftsuite and now MRI Software which together account for an estimated 50 million households across North America.

Please visit https://www.zonetail.com.

For more information, please contact:

Mark Holmes, President and CEO, Zonetail Inc.

T: (416) 994-5399 E: mark@zonetail.com

Legal Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to Zonetail's current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "aim", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek", "believe", "potential", "continue", "is/are likely to" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of Zonetail's business, potential distribution partnerships and/or clients, and related business strategy. Such statements, estimates and projections may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. Zonetail undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis made by Zonetail in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors Zonetail believes are appropriate, and, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Zonetail believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, prospective purchasers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168879