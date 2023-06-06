Anzeige
06.06.2023 | 14:22
Grab2Go AS Resolution of the shareholders

The shareholders of Grab2Go AS (registry code 16014547, seat Veskiposti tn
2-1002, 10138, Tallinn) ('Company') adopted on 6th June 2023 the following
resolution in accordance with § 305(2) of the Commercial Code: 

Approval of the Company's annual report for financial year 2022 and covering
the Company's losses 

The shareholders decided to approve the annual report of the Company for
financial year 2022 as presented to the shareholders and cover the loss of the
Company for the reporting year in the sum of 421,915 euros at the expense of
profit from future periods. 

It is a decision by the shareholders to approve the report disclosed in the
description of the company 

2022 Annual report

2022 Auditer report



For additional information please contact:

Reio Orasmäe

Chief Sales Officer and co-founder

Contact: reio@grab2go.eu; 56877090



Mart Viilipus

Management board member

Contact: mart@grab2go.eu; 53053173
