Grab2Go AS Resolution of the shareholders

The shareholders of Grab2Go AS (registry code 16014547, seat Veskiposti tn 2-1002, 10138, Tallinn) ('Company') adopted on 6th June 2023 the following resolution in accordance with § 305(2) of the Commercial Code: Approval of the Company's annual report for financial year 2022 and covering the Company's losses The shareholders decided to approve the annual report of the Company for financial year 2022 as presented to the shareholders and cover the loss of the Company for the reporting year in the sum of 421,915 euros at the expense of profit from future periods. It is a decision by the shareholders to approve the report disclosed in the description of the company 2022 Annual report 2022 Auditer report For additional information please contact: Reio Orasmäe Chief Sales Officer and co-founder Contact: reio@grab2go.eu; 56877090 Mart Viilipus Management board member Contact: mart@grab2go.eu; 53053173