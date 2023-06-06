As TV Networks continue to expand internationally, MNTN scales with them

MNTN, the hardest working software in TV and a trailblazer in Performance TV advertising, is proud to announce the addition of Jay Stevens as GM of International. Stevens, a seasoned professional in digital marketing and international business development, is poised to oversee MNTN's strategic expansion into Canada and the UK in the latter half of 2023, with other international markets soon to follow.

Stevens' appointment comes at a pivotal time during MNTN's growth as its team and global footprint expands to match client demand for Performance TV in international markets. CTV has emerged as a standout in the media spend forecast for both North America and the UK, providing marketers a direct channel for delivering high impact and relevant advertising to targeted audiences. CTV's reach is particularly notable in the UK, where, according to eMarketer's Insider Intelligence, 87% of viewers consume digital video content via CTV. Furthermore, CTV devices have penetrated 94% of the total population, emphasizing the enormous potential for advertisers to leverage the largest screen in home. In Canada, the landscape is equally promising, with more than 80% of households having at least one CTV device, as per the Canadian Internet Registration Authority.

MNTN's innovative software empowers advertisers with a self-serve platform to buy targeted premium CTV inventory that delivers performance on a level with paid search and social, and measure performance in real time. Stevens' role will be key to extending MNTN's offerings and ensuring international advertisers have access to this cutting-edge technology.

MNTN CEO Mark Douglas praised the new addition to the team, saying, "Jay's depth of knowledge about the global media landscape, combined with his ability to deliver data-driven results, makes him an invaluable asset as we continue to expand the business and grow internationally to meet client demand. His expertise aligns perfectly with MNTN's commitment to helping advertisers reach their audiences more effectively."

Expanding on Douglas' sentiments, Jay Stevens commented, "I have long admired the innovation and leadership MNTN brings to the advertising industry. Their commitment to bringing new companies into the television advertising market via MNTN's Performance TV Platform is a goal I'm excited to be part of, and fits seamlessly with my past experiences and future ambitions. I'm looking forward to broadening the company's reach and influence in these new markets."

Stevens' experience at the nexus of media, software, and data has given him a unique understanding of how to help publishers and marketers enhance their media efficiency and advertising impact. His credentials include leadership roles at Hudson MX, Adform, and the Rubicon Project, now Magnite, where Jay started Magnite's international business and grew it to over $100M in revenue. At Hudson MX, he served as President of the omnichannel media buying media accounting software company, whose platform processes more than $5BN in linear broadcast and cable orders annually.

MNTN's investors include BlackRock, Fidelity, Baroda Ventures, Greycroft Partners, Mercato Partners, Qualcomm, and Rincon Venture Partners.

MNTN is the Hardest Working Software in TV, bringing unrivaled performance and simplicity to Connected TV advertising. Our self-serve technology makes running TV ads as easy as search and social and helps brands drive measurable conversions, revenue, site visits, and more. For more information, please visit https://mountain.com/.

