Sparta Group Strengthens Technical Advisory Board with Appointment of Internal Medicine Specialist, Craig Backs MD as it Advances Health Technologies

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (OTC PINK:SCAXF) (the "Corporation", the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta), has just announced the addition of Dr. Craig Backs, an esteemed Internal Medicine Specialist with a focus on Heart Attack and Stroke prevention to its Technical Advisory Board ("TAB").

A graduate of Southern Illinois University School of Medicine, and former Chief Medical Officer at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Illinois, Dr. Backs is an experienced and respected Specialist. He focuses on disease prevention with a style that is much like your local football coach. Backs believes in and practices guiding each player (patient) to execute his or her own individualized "CurePlan" so they can reverse, or even cure many chronic diseases.

Backs is currently CEO/CMO of CureCoach Inc., and has established The Cure Centre for Chronic Disease to help prevent heart attack, stroke, and Type 2 Diabetes, using knowledge gained from training in the Bale/Doneen Method. His CureCoach App is now available to millions of people around the globe who suffer from chronic conditions.

Dr. Backs and Sparta management share the same point of view when it comes to modern healthcare. They see a future where people are going to be seeking alternatives to conventional medicine and where technology, especially those that can be delivered via smart phone or tablet, will assist healthcare professionals, as well as patients in ways we never imagined possible before.

"As the newest member of Sparta's TAB, my hope is to have our development team work closely with Sparta's Achu Health and Doctor-in-a-Box teams to integrate our Cure Coach platform to theirs. Our goal is to motivate seemingly healthy people to avoid diseases of hyperinsulinemia; in-turn reducing heart disease and many cancers. By combining these platforms, I feel we have a real opportunity to raise awareness about the ravaging effects insulin resistance can have on the human body," Dr. Backs stated.

Dr. Backs' appointment marks a significant milestone in the expansion of Sparta's Innovation division and the establishment of Sparta Health Corp.

"Doctor Backs ability to evaluate and implement the latest in advanced medical technology, along with his extensive medical background, make him a valuable addition to Sparta's TAB, especially as the company's newly formed Sparta Health Corp takes an active role in helping protect human health beyond viral outbreaks, including developing its own distinctive health solutions," stated John O'Bireck, President and CTO of Sparta Group.

Doctor Backs joins the 10 other distinguished professionals that sit on Sparta's Technical Advisory Board. The Board is made up of experts in finance, business management, energy, biology, physiology, computer technology, data-base development, engineering, scientific field research, as well as medical technology development.

About Sparta

Sparta Group is leading a green revolution in the business world with advanced technologies that reduce carbon footprint, save money, and enhance public image. Our products solve problems by leveraging Web 3 technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain and machine learning to fast-track the transition towards a sustainable future.

With Sparta, businesses can optimize their energy usage, upcycle electronic waste and accelerate health technologies such as autonomous medicine. Our symbiotically structured divisions - Environment, Innovation and Energy - enable us to deliver customized solutions that fit the specific needs of each client.

We take pride in being the first North American company to provide verified high-quality carbon credits to our customers through electronic waste processing. Our state-of-the-art facilities in Toronto, Canada, and Oman (Arabian Peninsula) ensure that we are at the forefront of reducing the impact of e-waste on our environment.

Join the movement towards a more sustainable future with Sparta Group, where advanced technology meets eco-consciousness.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "SAY" (TSX.V: SAY) and (OTC: SCAXF). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

