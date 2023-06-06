Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 May 2023
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 06
Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Monthly Portfolio Update
As at 31 May 2023, the Net Assets of the Company were £104,778,553.
Portfolio Holdings as at 31 May 2023
Rank
Company
Sector
Country
% of Net Assets
1
Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF
Financials
Luxembourg
13.8
2
Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp
Financials
Luxembourg
7.7
3
TotalEnergies
Energy
France
3.1
4
Unilever
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
3.0
5
Samsung Electronics
Information Technology
South Korea
2.6
6
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings
Financials
Japan
2.5
7
Orange
Communication Services
France
2.4
8
Novartis
Health Care
Switzerland
2.2
9
ENI
Energy
Italy
2.2
10
Panasonic
Consumer Discretionary
Japan
2.2
11
Raytheon Technologies
Industrials
United States
2.1
12
Sanofi
Health Care
France
1.9
13
Nabtesco
Industrials
Japan
1.8
14
Imperial Brands
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
1.8
15
Lloyds Banking
Financials
United Kingdom
1.8
16
Murata Manufacturing
Information Technology
Japan
1.8
17
Dassault Aviation
Industrials
France
1.8
18
Tesco
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
1.8
19
General Dynamics
Industrials
United States
1.7
20
Daiwa House Industry
Real Estate
Japan
1.6
21
Fresenius Medical Care
Health Care
Germany
1.4
22
Verizon Communications
Communication Services
United States
1.3
Total equity investments
62.5
Cash and other net assets
37.5
Net assets
100.0
* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund
** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership
Geographical Distribution as at 31 May 2023
% of Net Assets
Europe ex UK
36.5
Japan
9.9
United Kingdom
8.4
Americas
5.1
Asia Pacific ex Japan
2.6
Cash and other net assets
37.5
100.0
Sector Distribution as at 31 May 2023
% of Net Assets
Financials
25.8
Industrials
7.5
Consumer Staples
6.5
Health Care
5.5
Energy
5.3
Information Technology
4.4
Communication Services
3.7
Consumer Discretionary
2.2
Real Estate
1.6
Cash and other net assets
37.5
100.0
The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com
6 June 2023