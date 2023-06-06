Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical: 8,4 Mio. CAD Umsatz von einem einzelnen Kunden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.06.2023 | 15:24
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 May 2023

Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 May 2023

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 06

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 31 May 2023, the Net Assets of the Company were £104,778,553.

Portfolio Holdings as at 31 May 2023

Rank

Company

Sector

Country

% of Net Assets

1

Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF

Financials

Luxembourg

13.8

2

Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp

Financials

Luxembourg

7.7

3

TotalEnergies

Energy

France

3.1

4

Unilever

Consumer Staples

United Kingdom

3.0

5

Samsung Electronics

Information Technology

South Korea

2.6

6

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings

Financials

Japan

2.5

7

Orange

Communication Services

France

2.4

8

Novartis

Health Care

Switzerland

2.2

9

ENI

Energy

Italy

2.2

10

Panasonic

Consumer Discretionary

Japan

2.2

11

Raytheon Technologies

Industrials

United States

2.1

12

Sanofi

Health Care

France

1.9

13

Nabtesco

Industrials

Japan

1.8

14

Imperial Brands

Consumer Staples

United Kingdom

1.8

15

Lloyds Banking

Financials

United Kingdom

1.8

16

Murata Manufacturing

Information Technology

Japan

1.8

17

Dassault Aviation

Industrials

France

1.8

18

Tesco

Consumer Staples

United Kingdom

1.8

19

General Dynamics

Industrials

United States

1.7

20

Daiwa House Industry

Real Estate

Japan

1.6

21

Fresenius Medical Care

Health Care

Germany

1.4

22

Verizon Communications

Communication Services

United States

1.3

Total equity investments

62.5

Cash and other net assets

37.5

Net assets

100.0

* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund

** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 31 May 2023

% of Net Assets

Europe ex UK

36.5

Japan

9.9

United Kingdom

8.4

Americas

5.1

Asia Pacific ex Japan

2.6

Cash and other net assets

37.5

100.0

Sector Distribution as at 31 May 2023

% of Net Assets

Financials

25.8

Industrials

7.5

Consumer Staples

6.5

Health Care

5.5

Energy

5.3

Information Technology

4.4

Communication Services

3.7

Consumer Discretionary

2.2

Real Estate

1.6

Cash and other net assets

37.5

100.0

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

6 June 2023


Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten
Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.