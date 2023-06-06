NOA Lithium Brines Inc.: NOA Lithium Appoints Market Maker

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / NOA Lithium Brines Inc. (TSXV:NOAL) ("NOA" or the "Company") announces it has engaged Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud") to provide market making services in accordance with the TSX Venture Exchange policies.

Red Cloud will trade the securities of NOA on the TSX-V for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market. In consideration of the services provided by Red Cloud, the Company will pay Red Cloud a monthly cash fee of C$5,000 for a minimum term of three months and renewable thereafter on a month-to-month basis. NOA and Red Cloud are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. Red Cloud will provide the capital used for market making and will not receive shares or options as compensation.

About NOA Lithium Brines Inc.

NOA is a lithium exploration and development company formed to acquire assets with significant resource potential. All NOA's projects are in the heart of the prolific Lithium Triangle, in the mining-friendly province of Salta, Argentina, near a multitude of projects and operations owned by industry leaders. NOA has rapidly consolidated one of the largest lithium brine claim portfolios in this region that is not owned by a producing company, with key positions on three prospective salars (Rio Grande, Arizaro, Salinas Grandes) and a total portfolio of over 100,000 hectares.

