Sustainable Packaging Supplier Recognized for Social and Environmental Commitment

BEDFORD, NH / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / Good Start Packaging, a leading North American supplier of compostable alternatives to plastic takeout food containers and restaurant supplies, has announced that it has been certified as a B Corporation (B Corp), reflecting the company's commitment to helping foodservice operators build sustainable, successful businesses while creating a better world.

Good Start Packaging Earns B Corp Certification

The B Corp certification administered by the nonprofit B Lab indicates that a business has passed a rigorous review and met the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability in a quest to balance profit and purpose. Good Start Packaging is among the small group of companies to achieve this certification, earning 93.3 points in the B Impact assessment, exceeding the minimum 80-point requirement and 50.9 median score.

"B Corps are the pinnacle of what it means to be a great company. We are honored to receive this recognition and join other like-minded B Corps in redefining success in business," comments Ken Jacobus, Founder and CEO of Good Start Packaging.

Good Start Packaging's commitment to carrying 100% compostable and eco-friendly food and drink packaging and donating 20% of its profits to humanitarian and environmental causes helped support its success in the five impact areas that B Corp measures: Governance, Workers, Community, Environment, and Customers.

"Completing the B Impact Assessment over the course of 11 months was the culmination of years of effort to standardize practices that validate that we treat all our stakeholders with integrity," said Jacobus. "It also helps us prioritize initiatives that are the most impactful and makes us accountable to a higher purpose."

Good Start's dedication to quality client service, ethical marketing, and employee satisfaction, including paid parental leave, 401K matching program, and coverage of 80% of health insurance premiums, were also significant factors in accreditation.

The company is presently focusing on charitable contributions to support causes that feed communities, advance human rights, and protect the planet. Good Start Packaging most recently assisted the World Food Programme's (WFP) efforts to feed school children in Nicaragua.

Nicaragua is one of the poorest, most food-deficit countries in Latin America, where 17% of children under five suffer from chronic undernutrition. Good Start Packaging helped to deliver daily nutritious meals to 16,600 food-insecure school children for one-third of their school year, contributing $200,000 to this crucial cause.

Good Start Packaging joins 19 other New Hampshire B Corps and nearly 7,000 B Corps in 90 countries and 161 industries worldwide that are committed to transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet.

About Good Start Packaging

Good Start Packaging is a leading supplier of compostable packaging products for the foodservice industry. With warehouses in California and New Hampshire, Good Start Packaging serves clients across North America. Learn more at goodstartpackaging.com.

