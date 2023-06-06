Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical: 8,4 Mio. CAD Umsatz von einem einzelnen Kunden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
06.06.2023 | 17:02
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

bolt insurance: bolt Partners with Ohio Mutual Insurance Group to Offer Tech Forward Smartphone Coverage for Policyholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / bolt, the insurtech with the country's largest technology-enabled insurance exchange and a global leader in device protection programs, today announced a partnership with Ohio Mutual Insurance Group (Ohio Mutual), the award-winning insurance company that has worked with independent agents to distribute property and casualty insurance for more than 100 years. The partnership embeds bolt's innovative smartphone protection cover into Ohio Mutual's all digital D2C purchase journey.

"We are constantly striving to delight our members with the latest in innovative tech-based product offerings. We found a like-minded partner in bolt. Through the partnership, our members are now able to purchase their smartphone insurance through the same company they trust for all their insurance needs," said Chad Combs, VP of Personal Lines Underwriting, Ohio Mutual Insurance Group.

bolt's device protection solutions are turnkey, simplifying the process for partners like Ohio Mutual to go live with products by leveraging bolt's filings, 24/7 digital claims portal, and nationwide footprint of quality repair providers. With no underwriting requirements the product can be seamlessly integrated into Agent or D2C purchase flows.

"We are thrilled to be supporting Ohio Mutual's passion for delivering groundbreaking products and services to their policyholders. With coverage for all active smartphones in the household, customers can save hundreds of dollars when they purchase the best value device protection in the market direct from Ohio Mutual," said Clayton Bodnarek, Executive Vice President of Alternative Distribution at bolt.

About bolt

bolt is the leading distribution platform for P&C insurance, uniting distributors and insurers to transform the way insurance is bought and sold.

The result is the world's largest tech-enabled exchange of insurance products, including two-thirds of America's leading insurers, helping businesses of all kinds distribute insurance, expand market reach and meet more of the insurance and protection needs of customers.

For more information, visit boltinsurance.com

About Ohio Mutual Insurance Group

Ohio Mutual Insurance Group, founded in 1901 and based in Bucyrus, OH, partners with more than 400 independent agencies to distribute quality property and casualty insurance products throughout Connecticut, Indiana, Maine, New Hampshire, Ohio, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Ohio Mutual has maintained a rating of "A / Stable" from A.M. Best Co. for 30 consecutive years, and has been named to the Ward's 50 nine times since 2009. Additional company information is available at www.omig.com.

Media Contacts:

bolt: Jamie Kemp, bolt@calibercorporateadvisers.com

Ohio Mutual: Todd Boyer, TBoyer@OMIG.com

SOURCE: bolt insurance

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/759561/bolt-Partners-with-Ohio-Mutual-Insurance-Group-to-Offer-Tech-Forward-Smartphone-Coverage-for-Policyholders

Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten
Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.