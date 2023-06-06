bolt insurance: bolt Partners with Ohio Mutual Insurance Group to Offer Tech Forward Smartphone Coverage for Policyholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / bolt , the insurtech with the country's largest technology-enabled insurance exchange and a global leader in device protection programs, today announced a partnership with Ohio Mutual Insurance Group (Ohio Mutual), the award-winning insurance company that has worked with independent agents to distribute property and casualty insurance for more than 100 years. The partnership embeds bolt's innovative smartphone protection cover into Ohio Mutual's all digital D2C purchase journey.

"We are constantly striving to delight our members with the latest in innovative tech-based product offerings. We found a like-minded partner in bolt. Through the partnership, our members are now able to purchase their smartphone insurance through the same company they trust for all their insurance needs," said Chad Combs, VP of Personal Lines Underwriting, Ohio Mutual Insurance Group.

bolt's device protection solutions are turnkey, simplifying the process for partners like Ohio Mutual to go live with products by leveraging bolt's filings, 24/7 digital claims portal, and nationwide footprint of quality repair providers. With no underwriting requirements the product can be seamlessly integrated into Agent or D2C purchase flows.

"We are thrilled to be supporting Ohio Mutual's passion for delivering groundbreaking products and services to their policyholders. With coverage for all active smartphones in the household, customers can save hundreds of dollars when they purchase the best value device protection in the market direct from Ohio Mutual," said Clayton Bodnarek, Executive Vice President of Alternative Distribution at bolt.

About bolt

bolt is the leading distribution platform for P&C insurance, uniting distributors and insurers to transform the way insurance is bought and sold.

The result is the world's largest tech-enabled exchange of insurance products, including two-thirds of America's leading insurers, helping businesses of all kinds distribute insurance, expand market reach and meet more of the insurance and protection needs of customers.

For more information, visit boltinsurance.com

About Ohio Mutual Insurance Group

Ohio Mutual Insurance Group, founded in 1901 and based in Bucyrus, OH, partners with more than 400 independent agencies to distribute quality property and casualty insurance products throughout Connecticut, Indiana, Maine, New Hampshire, Ohio, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Ohio Mutual has maintained a rating of "A / Stable" from A.M. Best Co. for 30 consecutive years, and has been named to the Ward's 50 nine times since 2009. Additional company information is available at www.omig.com .

