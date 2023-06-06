Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Impressive Expansion Expected for Biosafety Cabinets Market Amidst the COVID-19 Crisis, The Market is Anticipated to Reach $405.86 Million by 2028 - Arizton

CHICAGO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the biosafety cabinet market will grow at a CAGR of 7.36% during 2022-2028.

The recent outbreak of the infectious disease COVID-19 has had a profound impact worldwide, prompting heightened awareness of hygiene practices and safety measures. By 2021, the infection had affected over 663 million individuals globally, resulting in the tragic loss of over 6.7 million lives. This alarming situation has underscored the critical need for safety precautions and the establishment of facilities capable of handling testing samples and facilitating the production and distribution of vaccines.

Given the imperative of conducting tests in a secure and controlled environment, appropriate equipment is crucial for handling such samples. Among the essential equipment, biosafety cabinets play a vital role in safeguarding the operator, the samples, and the surrounding environment. These cabinets provide a protective barrier that ensures the safety of personnel, maintains sample integrity, and prevents contamination.

As a result, the demand for biological safety cabinets is anticipated to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. This heightened demand arises from the urgent requirement to address the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and underscores the importance of maintaining safety standards within the pharmaceutical industry and testing facilities.

Biosafety Cabinet Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 405.86 Million Market Size (2022) USD 265 Million CAGR (2022-2028) 7.36 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Product Type, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Market Dynamics Regulation In Place by Organizations

Rapid Development in Biological Testing

Rapid Growth in Technological Development

The Global Class I Biosafety Cabinets Market to Reach $32.58 Million By 2028

Class I biosafety cabinets are the most basic and rudimentary design. They are highly efficient when it comes to working with chemicals and powders. They operate with a negative pressure and draw in external air. They can be either ducted or ductless, which means that they can be connected to the external exhaust system of facilities. The airflow in class I biosafety cabinets is like that inside a chemical fume hood, but they are fitted with HEPA filtration, which contains aerosols from escaping. Hence, such propelling the growth of the class I biosafety cabinets market.

Key Insights

Increased contagious and infectious diseases drive the global biosafety cabinets market. This has helped to increase attempts to find medication, which requires biosafety cabinets during the procedures.

Biosafety cabinets are used based on the biosafety level of facilities, as different cabinets have different levels of protection.

North America accounted for the largest share of the globe biosafety cabinets market in 2022. This is attributed to a strong pharmaceutical industry presence, research, and diagnostic facilities.

Class II biosafety cabinets are the most preferred due to their versatility and wide application range.

The vendors in the biosafety cabinets market focus on product differentiation and invest heavily in R&D activities. These companies are investing in developing sustainable products to boost their revenues.

Integrating IoT with these biosafety cabinets is another considerable technological advancement that will generate significant demand during the forecast period across the globe.

Increase in R&D Investments in the Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Industry Impacting the Market Growth

One of the main trends for the growth of the biosafety cabinet markets is the increase in R&D activities in the life sciences sector. The pharmaceutical industry invests in R&D with the scope of the resulting drug developed, reeking in the profits from investments. According to a European Pharmaceutical Research and Development study, the European pharmaceutical sector and related biomedical activities are one of the major contributors to the European Union economy.

The US is also one of the leading regions in the world, which is investing in R&D in the pharmaceutical sector. In 2020, the Department of Health and Human Services inaugurated Operation Warp Speed, a collaboration between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and many others collaborated and through Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority were able to provide more than $19 billion in assistance to seven private pharmaceutical companies to develop and produce a vaccine or treatment for COVID-19. Along with these, the investment in R&D through federal funding for the National Institutes of Health in the past few decades has crossed $700 billion. Thereby the demand for biosafety cabinets is fueling tremendously.

Global Biosafety Cabinets Market Witnesses Intense Competition Driven by Innovation and Acquisition Strategies

The global biosafety cabinets market showcases a moderately fragmented landscape with numerous national and international participants, highlighting their relentless focus on innovation and product differentiation. These players strive to capture significant market shares by introducing new products with diverse capabilities, catering to a wide range of market needs. Substantial investments in research and development (R&D) have enabled companies to stay at the forefront of technological advancements.

To bolster their financial goals, market participants have also strengthened their after-sales service capabilities, further intensifying competition within the industry. Market experts anticipate this trend reaching new heights as industry-specific players develop advanced biosafety cabinets. Notably, international companies are expected to pursue inorganic growth by acquiring regional or local competitors and consolidating their market positions.

Favorable financial and technological capabilities will likely enable certain companies to pioneer the invention and launch of technologically integrated products. This could pose a potential threat to competitors, potentially rendering their existing products and services less competitive.

The biosafety cabinets market boasts many manufacturers catering to diverse industry requirements. With manufacturing processes varying based on class and specifications, these manufacturers are dedicated to meeting specific industry needs.

The highly competitive landscape of the biosafety cabinets market necessitates continuous innovation and strategic maneuvers by industry players to maintain their market positions and meet evolving customer demands.

Key Company Profiles

Thermo Fisher

Kewaunee Scientific

Esco Lifesciences Group

The Baker Company

Azbil Group

NuAire

Labconco

Germfree Laboratories

Cruma

Suzhou Antai Airtech Co Ltd

Qingdao Haier Biomedical

Air Science

Berner International

Contained Air Solutions

Bioevopeak

Photon cleantech Inc

Market Segmentation

Product Type

Class I

Class II

Class II A1



Class II A2



Class II B1



Class II B2



Class II C1

Class III

End-User

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic Research Institutes

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

Germany



The UK



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



India



Australia

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



South Africa



The UAE

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

