DCA Market Intelligence B.V.: DCA Market Intelligence receives IOSCO Statement of Compliance

LELYSTAD, The Netherlands, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCA Market Intelligence has completed an independent external audit of its benchmark governance and control framework against the IOSCO Principles for Financial Benchmarks, covering 34 dairy benchmarks and resulting in a formal Statement of Compliance.

DCA Market Intelligence is an independent and privately owned Price Reporting Agency (PRA). The organisation publishes more than 90 benchmark prices, now including 34 IOSCO-aligned dairy benchmarks. These dairy benchmarks cover raw milk, cheeses, milk powders and milk fats.

The audit, executed by Projective Group, covered governance structures, methodology oversight, data controls and conflict management procedures within the dairy benchmark framework.

What this means for the market

For dairy processors, traders and procurement professionals, IOSCO alignment strengthens confidence in benchmark prices that used in contract indexation, reference pricing and risk management. Independent audit confirmation enhances contractual certainty in benchmark-linked agreements and reduces the likelihood of pricing disputes.

"In volatile market conditions, contract integrity and transparent price formation are essential," said Eric de Lijster, Head of PRA at DCA Market Intelligence. "This independent Statement of Compliance confirms that our IOSCO-aligned framework is embedded in our governance and assessment processes. It provides additional assurance for users who rely on our dairy benchmarks in commercial contracts and risk management. This milestone reflects the robustness of our governance framework and the discipline, expertise and integrity at the core of our organisation."

The IOSCO Principles underpin the European Union's Benchmarks Regulation (BMR), and this audit provides formal confirmation of DCA's alignment with these internationally recognised standards.

Beyond regulatory alignment, improving transparency in global commodity markets such as dairy, meat and potatoes is central to DCA Market Intelligence's mission. As an independent Price Reporting Agency, grounded in EU physical markets and primary sector expertise, DCA supports structured price formation and clearer contract frameworks across internationally exposed agri-food supply chains. By combining governance discipline with human market intelligence and continuous source interaction, DCA contributes to more transparent and resilient commodity markets.

About DCA Market Intelligence

DCA Market Intelligence is an independent and privately owned Price Reporting Agency specialising in benchmark prices and market intelligence for global commodity markets such as dairy, meat and potatoes.

