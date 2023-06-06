GreenBiz: Join 900+ Sustainable Finance Leaders at GreenFin 23, June 26-28

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / GreenBiz

This June, more than 900 finance, investment and sustainability professionals will convene in Boston for GreenFin 23 - the premier sustainable finance and investing event. Join the growing GreenFin community today to support the just transition to a decarbonized economy.

Meet the speakers: Learn from and network with industry experts providing their valuable insights and perspectives on sustainable financial products and services. Featured speakers include:

Davida Heller, Director, Head of Sustainability Strategy - Citi

Rob Bradley, Managing Director, Climate Change and Sustainability Services - EY

Laura Draucker, Director, Corporate Climate Emissions - Ceres, Inc.

Kristen Sullivan, Partner, Audit & Assurance - Deloitte

Can't Miss Sessions: Participate in more than 80 inspiring sessions within the GreenFin 23 program. Featured sessions include:

Banking on Net Zero: Proper Transition Planning

Is Climate Risk Already Priced Into Markets?

Financing the Transition: The Path From Carbon-intensive to Carbon-free

The Role of Private Equity in Decarbonizing Transitioning Assets

Accelerating Forest and Nature Investment: The Forest Investor Club





