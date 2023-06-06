Anzeige
NuGen Medical: 8,4 Mio. CAD Umsatz von einem einzelnen Kunden!
06.06.2023 | 19:14
GreenBiz: Join 900+ Sustainable Finance Leaders at GreenFin 23, June 26-28

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / GreenBiz

This June, more than 900 finance, investment and sustainability professionals will convene in Boston for GreenFin 23 - the premier sustainable finance and investing event. Join the growing GreenFin community today to support the just transition to a decarbonized economy.

Register by June 23 and apply the 10% discount code 3BLGF23 to save $500 off the Final Rate.

Meet the speakers: Learn from and network with industry experts providing their valuable insights and perspectives on sustainable financial products and services. Featured speakers include:

  • Davida Heller, Director, Head of Sustainability Strategy - Citi
  • Rob Bradley, Managing Director, Climate Change and Sustainability Services - EY
  • Laura Draucker, Director, Corporate Climate Emissions - Ceres, Inc.
  • Kristen Sullivan, Partner, Audit & Assurance - Deloitte

Can't Miss Sessions: Participate in more than 80 inspiring sessions within the GreenFin 23 program. Featured sessions include:

  • Banking on Net Zero: Proper Transition Planning
  • Is Climate Risk Already Priced Into Markets?
  • Financing the Transition: The Path From Carbon-intensive to Carbon-free
  • The Role of Private Equity in Decarbonizing Transitioning Assets
  • Accelerating Forest and Nature Investment: The Forest Investor Club

GreenBiz, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, Press release picture



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GreenBiz on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GreenBiz
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/greenbiz
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GreenBiz

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/759608/Join-900-Sustainable-Finance-Leaders-at-GreenFin-23-June-2628

