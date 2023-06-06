Essense of Australia: New Collection From Wedding Dress Brand Stella York Celebrates 'A Forever Romance'

Bridal gowns that wow and dresses that impress

LENEXA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / Brides are ready to say "I do" to the next chapter of their love story, and the newest collection from Stella York lets them take their forever romance to the next level. The gorgeous new collection is filled with ultra-glamorous gowns and red carpet-inspired dresses that are sure to turn heads on and off the aisle.

"Today's brides want to romanticize every aspect of their life, and their wedding day is no exception," said Martine Harris, Chief Creative Officer, Stella York. "This season's Stella York collection features showstopping ballgowns, simple yet sexy silhouettes, dreamy, ethereal styles and more that let brides truly shine every moment of their special day."

The latest collection from Stella York is filled with only the most aisle-worthy designs. Eye-catching embellishments allow each gown to shimmer and shine, while intricate beading and dainty pearl details add an elegant yet elevated touch. Graphic floral lace, statement sleeves, thigh-high slits and oversized bows add the ultimate wow factor to each stunning silhouette, while a bold and unexpected new color, black, allows brides to embrace their personal style and vision.

With so many dazzling Stella York looks to choose from, brides of every shape and size can find the dress of their dreams. The new collection is now at a retailer near you, with a variety of over 29 new styles. Gowns are available in U.S. sizes 2 to 20, with many available in the EveryBody/EveryBride collection for U.S. sizes 22 to 34. To explore the entire collection or to find a store near you, visit www.stellayork.com.

Founded in 2013, Stella York is part of the Essense of Australia family of brands-and has since outfitted thousands of brides across the globe with its affordable, award-winning designer styles. Inspired by the world's hottest red carpet trends, Stella York bridal gowns are imagined and handcrafted with stunning detail. Each gown is constructed to provide an exceptional fit and give the body perfect form, all at a competitive price. To find a retailer near you, visit StellaYork.com.

