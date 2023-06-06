Norfolk, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2023) - Northeast Wealth Management launches its program to assist Medical Doctors in preparation to retire. With many recent changes in taxation that have impacted retirement and estate planning directly, Northeast Wealth Management has continued to help the middle class. As such, by the first quarter of next year, the firm expects to launch its unique plan focused on helping medical doctors with a current practice retire safely and efficiently.

This program, titled "Wealth M.D." has been developed based on their main ambition-helping others become "financially secure." This is a term used to define someone such as a medical doctor who earns a middle-class income but is still able to secure long-term financial stability through their firm's professional services. It is important to note that many of these services offered by Northeast Wealth Management are generally only available to the ultra-wealthy.

Northeast Wealth Management provides a wide variety of services for the middle class, but this is the first program they're hoping to implement that has been developed for medical doctors specifically.

The ideology behind their approach in not only the Wealth M.D. program but in all the services they offer is to minimize current barriers to financial security for their clients, thereby increasing their financial security in the long term. Each plan is custom-tailored to a client's specific situation and their current desires as they relate to building wealth.

"Our focus is providing direction by eliminating roadblocks that impact a client's situation," said Moniz. "When we have determined the cause and impact of these roadblocks and are able to eliminate or plan, we can focus on opportunities that otherwise might not be possible."

For more information on Northeast Wealth Management and its professional services, visit https://www.northeastwealthmanagement.com

About: Northeast Wealth Management was founded by Jim Moniz. Moniz has been committed to providing financial advice based on the latest developments in the industry, law changes, and thorough and timely research for more than forty years. Jim is aggressive about continuing his education so his clients receive up-to-date and strategic information.

