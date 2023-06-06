Texas Capital Bank Hosts Community Fair in West Dallas

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / On Saturday, June 3, 2023, Texas Capital Bank and several of its area nonprofit partners hosted a fair for the West Dallas community. Located at the Texas Capital Banking Center in Trinity Groves, this event included complimentary food from local vendors, family fun and financial education during this West Dallas community celebration.

Texas Capital Bank is committed to implementing initiatives that support a better tomorrow for both its employees and the communities it serves. The firm has supported the West Dallas community in various ways throughout the past decade. Texas Capital Bank helped fund the project that initially launched the Trinity Groves site and was the first bank in the area to open in 2018 with full-service banking resources, free financial literacy courses and community development programs.

Members of the West Dallas community attended the fair to learn more about Texas Capital Bank's services, engage with onsite community partners and participate in educational activities. Attendees had the opportunity to play games, earn prizes and enjoy music from a live DJ. In addition to the celebration activities, remarks were given by Texas Capital Bank's Head of Community Development & Corporate Responsibility Effie Dennison and Chief Administrative Officer John Cummings.

Texas Capital Bank works to invest in communities so all residents have access to a great quality of life, an education that will prepare them to succeed, and the support they need to thrive. The West Dallas community fair provided a community building opportunity for neighbors to engage with nonprofits in the area who provide vital services to its residents.

About Texas Capital Bank

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI), the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital Bank has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. Member FDIC

