Frontdesk Expands Tech-Driven Hospitality Offering With Acquisition of Short-Term Rental Operator Zencity

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / Frontdesk , a technology-driven hospitality innovator, announced today it acquired Zencity, a Chicago-based short-term rental operator. The Zencity purchase, Frontdesk's first corporate acquisition, provides additional high-margin hospitality inventory for Frontdesk in key business travel markets, including Chicago and Kansas City, where Frontdesk's existing on-the-ground teams can scale quickly. The purchase, the first of several planned by the company, is part of Frontdesk's strategic growth plan designed to leverage its proprietary technology and infrastructure. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

(Christopher Lawrence and Jesse DePinto at the Ascent MKE in Milwaukee, WI.)

About Frontdesk

Frontdesk believes that travel should be seamless, comfortable, and personalized to fit modern travelers' needs. Their tech-driven approach to hospitality allows them to seamlessly blend digital flexibility with unwavering reliability, providing guests with a personalized 'home away from home' experience. Their fully furnished apartments, maintained to hotel standards, are available in over 30 US markets. Since its establishment in 2017, Frontdesk has quickly become one of the fastest-growing travel companies in the US, recognized by Inc. 5000 for its innovative approach to hospitality. With over 200k guests welcomed annually, Frontdesk offers one of the nation's largest collections of high-quality short-term rental apartments.



About Zencity

Zencity offers easy booking and 100% reliability, providing apartment-style suites maintained to hotel standards in cool and convenient neighborhoods. They enable customers to live where and how they want while helping property managers and owners to maximize their assets.



Media Contact:

Evan White

509.995.9105

Evan@EvanWhitePR.com

SOURCE: Frontdesk

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/759625/Frontdesk-Expands-Tech-Driven-Hospitality-Offering-With-Acquisition-of-Short-Term-Rental-Operator-Zencity