"Today's decision by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is reversal of thoroughly reviewed water quality data that has been collected and assessed over the last decade. The planned NorthMet Project development is protective of water, air and other resources and can produce copper, nickel and platinum group metals (PGM) in a responsible and sustainable manner. In fact, the project clearly shows that through its proposed water treatment and management processes, it will remove more than 1,400 tons of sulfate per year from the St. Louis River system, the result of historic iron ore mining operations. It also will lead to a net reduction in pre-existing mercury loading to the river system.

"The Corps' decision is one that requires careful review, determined action, and further engagement with regulators and all key stakeholders. NewRange is reviewing all of our options as we chart a course forward for the development of the NorthMet Project in a safe and environmentally responsible manner that considers NewRange's communities of interest. The NorthMet Project is a well-considered and thoroughly evaluated development opportunity that will deliver high-demand minerals that are critical to the nation's and the world's transition to clean energy and clean mobility technologies, and the promise of jobs and significant economic benefits for northeastern Minnesota."

About NewRange Copper Nickel

NewRange Copper Nickel is a 50:50 joint venture of subsidiaries of Teck Resources Limited and PolyMet Mining Corp., holding the NorthMet and Mesaba deposits - two large, distinct, and well defined copper-nickel PGM resources in the established Iron Range mining region of Minnesota. The stand-alone company is working to unlock two new domestic supplies of critical minerals for the low-carbon transition through responsible mining, and delivering significant, multi-generational economic and other benefits to the region and beyond. The company is based in Hoyt Lakes, Minnesota.

