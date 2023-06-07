Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Add Finance (ADD) on June 5, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ADD/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





Add Finance (ADD) is an emerging tech platform that scales DeFi with AI to create more scalable and reliable trading bots and DApps. Its native token, ADD, was listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on June 5, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing Add Finance

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of Add Finance (ADD), an emerging tech platform that scales DeFi with AI to create more scalable and reliable trading bots and DApps.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) trading bots in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem refer to automated software programs that employ advanced algorithms and machine learning techniques. These bots are designed to make trading decisions on behalf of users by analyzing market data, interpreting patterns, and executing trades in a decentralized manner, all without human intervention.

The concept of using AI trading bots in DeFi is to leverage the power of AI to optimize trading strategies and enhance trading efficiency. These bots can be programmed to perform various functions, including market analysis, portfolio management, risk assessment, and trade execution, across diverse DeFi platforms such as decentralized exchanges (DEXs), lending and borrowing protocols, liquidity pools, yield farming platforms, and more.

The primary objective behind employing AI trading bots in DeFi is to capitalize on the speed, accuracy, and efficiency of AI algorithms. This empowers them to make informed trading decisions and seize real-time market opportunities. These bots can analyze vast amounts of data, including historical price data, order book data, liquidity data, and social media sentiment. This capability enables them to identify patterns and trends that might elude human traders.

About ADD Token

Based on BEP20, ADD has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) tokens. The token distribution is allocated as follows: 10% for the team, 2% for advisors, 19% for marketing, 19% for partnerships, 40% for the ecosystem, and 10% set aside as a reserve. It was listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on June 5, 2023, investors who are interested in ADD can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

