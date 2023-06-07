Protectoria Venture AS, https://protectoria.com/, has together with its local partner, PT Gimle Investment Group, signed an agreement with PT INTI (Persero), the state-owned enterprise acting as a strategic trusted adviser to the central government, on proposing a decentralised digital identity infrastructure services for public entities, companies, and citizens in Indonesia.

The companies commit to cooperate exclusively to design, build and operate a digital decentralised identity infrastructure that can be offered towards any service provider from any sector or industry in a national roll-out. Citizens will be able to control their own data and have easy and secure access to all types of digital services in society.

Protectoria Venture will provide the decentralised digital identity services based on the firm's technology platform with architecture using Self Sovereign Identity (SSI) and blockchain technology; and provided as a cloud-based service (IDaaS). PT INTI (Persero) will engage with government entities as a Trusted-Service-Provider towards any private and public application service provider and End Users under the new Privacy law.

These firms believe that the decentralised digital identity infrastructure will be the preferred choices of modern societies, potentially emerging as the backbone of the digital economy allowing to accelerate innovation, strengthen competition, and improve consumer protection.

Trond Lemberg, CEO of Protectoria Venture, comments by stating:

"This is a major recognition of Protectoria Venture's technology prowess based on SSI and business proposal, combining our experience from the Scandinavian digitised societies and the vision of leading international institutions. We expect a strong growth in coming years as we enter the large and growing Indonesian market for digital identity services with strong partners. We see multiple applications of our interoperable digital identity services across the ASEAN region in accordance with the ASEAN Digital Masterplan 2025.

Dr. Edi Witjara, President Director of PT INTI (Persero), has the following comment to the agreement.

"We are very ambitious with our intentions to assist in providing the country with a digital infrastructure that can effectively secure transactions, protect privacy and facilitate the digital transformation of Indonesian society. Our partners here will assist us in the provisioning of world class identity technology and services, aligned with the requests of the Indonesian government, the people, and with international institutions' visions of ideal digital identity infrastructure

