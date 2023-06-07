With its warm climate, Thailand is a popular destination for Russian visitors. Central Phuket has launched an attractive discount offer for the summer, and cleverly designed exclusive privileges are on offer for international visitors.

Central Phuket, the renowned luxury and lifestyle shopping destination in the heart of Phuket, announces its forthcoming "The Greatest Grand Sale 2023". This annual shopping campaign offers an unparalleled retail experience with up to 80% discounts storewide. The event will run until July 31, 2023, inviting local and international visitors to indulge in unbeatable value.

Central Phuket draws visitors to its "The Greatest Grand Sale 2023" Shopping Extravaganza (Photo: Business Wire)

Thailand grants a 30-day stay for Russian passport holders, and even during this winter, the country welcomed more than half a million Russian citizens. Known for its inviting climate, Thailand remains a beloved destination among Russian visitors, and a further increase in their numbers is anticipated during the summer.

Unique shopping, dining, and entertainment experience

Central Phuket offers a carefully curated selection of leading global brands for shoppers to explore. With over 500 fashion brands and lifestyle shops, including Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Ermenegildo Zegna, Gucci, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, and Saint Laurent, visitors are offered the convenience of one-stop shopping that adds an element of excitement, leisure, and personal enjoyment to their holiday.

A further draw for international visitors is Central Phuket's cleverly designed exclusive privileges. With each purchase, shoppers will receive a THB 100 gift voucher, and a complimentary welcome drink will be given at the Open Deck restaurant on the 3rd floor. A spend of up to THB 300,000 per day will grant access to The Exclusive Lounge, providing a sanctuary to relax and rejuvenate, and will be accompanied by the VIP Limo service for convenient transportation. Exclusive offers are also available through partners, including leading airlines and international credit cards.

Central Phuket offers more than shopping. It provides a day out with activities showcasing Thailand's unique features. Visitors can explore Aquaria, Thailand's largest aquarium, to discover diverse marine life. For an adrenaline-filled experience, they can head to Sky Parking on the 3rd floor to enjoy the exhilarating "E-GOKART" go-karting adventure. Visitors are invited to immerse themselves in the rich Thai culture at "Tales of Thailand" on the ground floor, featuring a floating market where you can indulge in authentic local delicacies.

Discover Central Phuket YouTube

