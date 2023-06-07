Huhtamäki Oyj: Composition of Huhtamaki's Shareholders' Nomination Board

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 7.6.2023 AT 10.30 EEST

Composition of Huhtamaki's Shareholders' Nomination Board

The following composition of Huhtamäki Oyj's Shareholders' Nomination Board has been confirmed:

Susanna Pettersson (Chair), appointed by The Finnish Cultural Foundation

Markus Aho, appointed by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company

Mikko Mursula, appointed by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company

Jukka Ala-Mello, appointed by Holding Manutas Oy and Security Trading Oy

Pekka Ala-Pietilä (Expert member), Chair of the Board of Directors of Huhtamäki Oyj

Each of the four largest shareholders of the Company has a right to appoint one member to the Nomination Board. In addition, the Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company shall serve as an expert member on the Nomination Board. If a shareholder has distributed its holdings and is obliged under the Finnish Securities Markets Act to take these holdings into account when disclosing changes in share of ownership, such holdings will be taken into account when calculating the share of votes that determines the nomination right.

The shareholders entitled to appoint a member are determined annually on the basis of the shareholders' register of the Company on May 31.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board is responsible for preparing proposals to the Annual General Meeting, and if necessary, to an Extraordinary General Meeting, for the election and remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors.

For further information, please contact:

Sami Pauni, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Legal, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 (0)10 686 7872

About Huhtamaki

Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030. Our blueloopTM sustainable packaging solutions are world-leading and designed for circularity.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact, Huhtamaki is rated 'A' on the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment and EcoVadis has awarded Huhtamaki with the Gold medal for performance in sustainability. To play our part in managing climate change, we have set science-based targets that have been approved and validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative.