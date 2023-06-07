New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2023) - AkkenCloud, the Front Office, Middle Office, Back Office, and Payroll platform provider that helps the staffing industry revolutionize their efficiencies, names David Barthel as their new V.P. of Sales.

David will be responsible for scaling and expanding the company's sales organization, streamlining sales operations, and strengthening the overall execution of the team.





David Barthel has 27 years of Staffing Industry experience working for one of the biggest Staffing companies in the world. Most recently, David held a leadership role at a recruiting platform company that helped staffing companies improve their efficiencies.

"David is a great new addition to the AkkenCloud family to scale sales and to meet our increasing enterprise demand," said Giridhar Akkineni, CEO of AkkenCloud. "With his staffing experience and technology solutions background, David will be revolutionizing the staffing industry and helping our customers to improve their efficiencies and to grow their businesses."

David worked at Aerotek, TEKsystems, Allegis Global Solutions, and Hiring Solved. In every role, he did fantastic work with incredible customers and partners. He focused on value, resiliency, drive, compassion, and, most importantly, relationships. The people he served with were the absolute best, and many of them continue to be his close friends whom he values forever.

"I'm thrilled to be joining such a talented team at AkkenCloud, and appreciative of the opportunity to lead their sales organization. It's truly a perfect fit based on my belief that the right technology can significantly improve business function and my deep understanding of the demands that staffing companies encounter on a day-to-day basis. I believe the robust solutions that AkkenCloud offers are compelling in the marketplace. I look forward to helping our business grow," said David Barthel, the new VP of Sales at AkkenCloud.

About AkkenCloud

AkkenCloud offers the most comprehensive front-office, middle-office, and back-office staffing software with AkkuPay payroll software for the staffing and recruiting industry looking to increase efficiency, streamline operations, and grow revenue. Click HERE to schedule a Live Demo.

