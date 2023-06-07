Money20/20, the world's leading fintech show, regarded as the place where money does business, celebrates five years of RiseUp, a global programme for promoting diversity and empowering women in the financial services and fintech sector at its flagship European show at RAI Amsterdam.

To celebrate the milestone, Money20/20's President Tracey Davies joined the RiseUp alumni on the Fusion Stage at Money20/20 in Amsterdam to discuss the accomplishments, challenges, and lessons learned in establishing a successful and supportive female-focused program, highlighting its impact on the broader business world. The four incredible women sharing the stage from the RiseUp alumni were Annie Guo, Founder of Silkpay, Liliana Carmona, VP Technology Operations at J.P. Morgan, Sharon Chen, Emerging Tech Ecosystem Lead at EY, and Divine Muragijimana, Vice President, Brand and Product Marketing at Cellulant.

Since its launch five years ago, the initiative has successfully facilitated the participation of over 300 women from around the world in its global program. Notably, over 60% of participants have been women of colour, highlighting RiseUp's dedication to fostering inclusivity and creating opportunities for underrepresented groups.

Key highlights included:

More than 70% of participants have received a promotion or moved into a more senior role since RiseUp

85% felt more prepared for promotion after RiseUp

95% felt the RiseUp network helped progress their career/opened new opportunities

99% would recommend the programme to their peers

RiseUp was initiated in 2018 with the aim of supporting the increase of women in senior roles in the financial services and fintech industries globally. It continues to provide women with the network, tools, and techniques necessary to advance in their careers.

In line with the Rise Up programme, Money20/20 has transformed the speaker composition of its stages to reflect the diverse voices that exist in this industry but didn't always get a public platform. In 2017, less than 15% of speakers were women and today each show has a minimum of 45% and 30% people of colour.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the remarkable journey of RiseUp as we celebrate five years of championing women in the financial services and fintech industries. RiseUp goes beyond mere dialogue on gender imbalance, offering tangible solutions and empowering individuals to take real-world action" said Tracey Davies, President of Money20/20. "None of this would be possible without the unwavering support of our incredible network of industry professionals, mentors, and ambassadors who have generously shared their expertise and supported our cause and we are grateful for their commitment to fostering a more inclusive and equitable future."

The RiseUp initiative has found a home at both the Money20/20 events in Amsterdam and Las Vegas and will also be introduced at Money20/20 Asia in Bangkok in 2024. Through a combination of mentorship programs, professional development initiatives, and networking opportunities, RiseUp has empowered women to break through barriers and excel in their respective fields.

