Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2023) - Quantum International Corp. (OTC PINK: QUAN), an app development company employing a group of highly specialized developers from around the world, has completed building two apps in the FinTech and Technology industry. Today the Company is providing corporate updates and information on the sale of the LootUp App.

The LootUp App has been completed and is being sold to LootUp, Inc. for $10,000,000.00 with a $100,000.00 due and payable August 31, 2023 and monthly payments of $100,000.00 or more per month thereafter until fully paid. The CannaLootUp App, developed specifically for the legal Cannabis industry, is still being tested and should be operational in the near future, at which point it will also be sold to LootUp Inc.

The company has already started working on its next suite of exciting AI Apps in the Communication, FinTech and Technology industry and will update on progress soon.

QUAN has defined what makes the LootUp Apps different from other Payment Apps like Venmo and CashApp, which are uninsured, hold custody of your funds, have no privacy, and are inaccessible to most of the world and current crypto applications which require long strings of letters and numbers and don't allow for communication between the parties of the transaction.

QUAN states that the LootUp App plans to solve the issues that traditional and crypto markets are lacking by creating a secure, private, non-custodial, p2p payment platform geared towards mainstream adoption and based upon decentralized global reserve (DGR). Our vision was to create the mechanisms to become the first globally adopted decentralized payment platform, self-regulated, and backed by digital asset.

"We are very excited about sale of the LootUp App to LootUp, Inc. The App will have the look and feel of a normal payment app, but better! Our team has worked tirelessly to complete the new App and we are pleased with the results. Now it's time to get to work and finish testing the CannaLootUp App, then the development of our suite of AI Apps. I want to thank our entire team for their efforts in completing the project" stated CEO Justin Waiau.

Welcome to a New Era of App development.

