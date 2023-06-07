SIA "Marijas 2" completes a tranche of bonds in the amount of four million euros

On June 5th, 2023, SIA "Marijas 2" completed sixth tranche and first public offering under the Program for the Issuance of Bonds in the total amount of up to EUR 45 000 000 with ISIN code LV0000802551. Over 60 retail investors from the Baltic states have purchased EUR 4 000 000 worth of secured bonds with yield to maturity at 8,5% p.a. reaching the maximum aggregate nominal value of the sixth tranche. The maturity of the bonds is on May 30th, 2024. Total aggregated issued nominal value of bonds is EUR 29 000 000 (including all six tranches). Proceeds from this tranche will be used to continue financing the development of Novira Plaza office building. Financial advisors of the bond issue were Evernord UAB FMI and Redgate Capital AS, law firm Advokaadibüroo TGS Baltic AS is a certified advisor of First North, issuing agent and escrow account agent is Šiauliu bankas AB. ZAB Vilgerts SIA is acting as the collateral agent. SIA "Marijas 2" is working on admittance of the issued bonds to trading on the alternative market First North Baltic operated by AS Nasdaq Riga. Start of trading is expected in June 2023. About SIA "Marijas 2" SIA "Marijas 2" was established in December 2020. SIA "Marijas 2" owns and develops a modern A-class office building Novira Plaza in central Riga located at Marijas 2 and Marijas 2A. The building's architecture was inspired by historical city center and is in-line with modern offices' design principles. A unique seven-floor building will accommodate 25 000 m2 of safe, convenient as well efficient offices and retail premises, underground floors will accommodate 255 parking spaces and bicycle storages. Novira Plaza is being built according to LEED Gold standard and it will be completed Q4 2023. For further information, please contact: Nikolay Kryzhanovskiy SIA "Marijas 2" member of the management board Phone: +372 58 436 663 E-mail: noviraplaza@novira.lv