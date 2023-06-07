Anzeige
07.06.2023 | 12:58
SIA "Marijas 2" completes a tranche of bonds in the amount of four million euros

On June 5th, 2023, SIA "Marijas 2" completed sixth tranche and first public
offering under the Program for the Issuance of Bonds in the total amount of up
to EUR 45 000 000 with ISIN code LV0000802551. Over 60 retail investors from
the Baltic states have purchased EUR 4 000 000 worth of secured bonds with
yield to maturity at 8,5% p.a. reaching the maximum aggregate nominal value of
the sixth tranche. The maturity of the bonds is on May 30th, 2024. Total
aggregated issued nominal value of bonds is EUR 29 000 000 (including all six
tranches). Proceeds from this tranche will be used to continue financing the
development of Novira Plaza office building. 

Financial advisors of the bond issue were Evernord UAB FMI and Redgate Capital
AS, law firm Advokaadibüroo TGS Baltic AS is a certified advisor of First
North, issuing agent and escrow account agent is Šiauliu bankas AB. ZAB
Vilgerts SIA is acting as the collateral agent. 

SIA "Marijas 2" is working on admittance of the issued bonds to trading on the
alternative market First North Baltic operated by AS Nasdaq Riga. Start of
trading is expected in June 2023. 



About SIA "Marijas 2"

SIA "Marijas 2" was established in December 2020. SIA "Marijas 2" owns and
develops a modern A-class office building Novira Plaza in central Riga located
at Marijas 2 and Marijas 2A. The building's architecture was inspired by
historical city center and is in-line with modern offices' design principles. A
unique seven-floor building will accommodate 25 000 m2 of safe, convenient as
well efficient offices and retail premises, underground floors will accommodate
255 parking spaces and bicycle storages. 

Novira Plaza is being built according to LEED Gold standard and it will be
completed Q4 2023. 



For further information, please contact:

     Nikolay Kryzhanovskiy

     SIA "Marijas 2" member of the management board

     Phone: +372 58 436 663

     E-mail: noviraplaza@novira.lv
